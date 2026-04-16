Jeremy Packman Shares An Open Letter To Families Navigating Special Education

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Jeremy Packman, Santa Rosa, CaliforniaEducational leader Jeremy Packman offers grounded guidance for families trying to make sense of special education systems.

Jeremy Packman, an Administrator on Special Assignment, is addressing a challenge many families face but few feel prepared for: navigating special education systems with clarity and confidence.

In a message directed to everyday families, Packman outlines what he believes matters most - not in theory, but in practice.

Families often enter the special education process feeling overwhelmed. The documents are long. The language is technical. Meetings can feel fast-moving and difficult to follow.

Packman emphasizes that confusion is common - and manageable.

“Special education is highly regulated for a reason,” he explains.“If systems are not tight, students fall through gaps.”

Rather than focusing on what schools or systems should do in the abstract, Packman's message stays grounded in what families can control.

He encourages families to slow down and focus on understanding what is directly in front of them.

“You explain what the document says. You explain what the law requires. You explain what the school can realistically implement,” he says.“When everyone understands the framework, conversations improve.” He also emphasizes the importance of holding schools accountable - but with a sense of realism.“No one knows a child better than their parents or guardians. That said, when disagreements arise between the adults, regarding behavioral or learning concerns, parents should share how they address these issues at home. The more honest the relationship between the school and the families, the more consistent and effective the outcomes will be for their children.”

At the core of his message is a simple idea: clarity reduces conflict.

Families often feel pressure to respond quickly in meetings or to accept decisions they do not fully understand. Packman advises a different approach - one rooted in steady, informed participation.

“Growth mindset is a hard thing to sell to people who are afraid of change,” he says.“You have to meet people where they are.”

That includes meeting yourself where you are.

It is okay not to understand everything immediately. It is okay to ask for clarification. It is okay to take time to process.

Packman also points to a common pattern. Many challenges escalate not because of major disagreements, but because smaller questions were never addressed early.

“If you wait until frustration builds, the conversation is harder,” he says.“Address issues when they are small.”

He encourages families to focus on practical habits:



Read documents carefully, not just once but more than once

Ask questions in writing when something is unclear

Keep notes and records organized

Follow up after meetings to confirm understanding Ask for work samples, and tips on how to support the work at home.

These actions may seem simple, but they build consistency over time.

Packman also reminds families that systems are made up of people - and that most people inside schools are working within constraints.

His approach is not about assigning blame. It is about improving alignment.

“If services in the IEP do not match what the student actually receives, the system is not working,” he says.“Clarity protects students.” This is where honest conversations and collaboration are most necessary. Unfortunately, for some families, the only time they really see how their child is progressing in terms of their goals, is during their annual IEP meeting. Families reserve the right to know what is going on, and should share the responsibility in seeking progress updates.

The goal is not perfection. The goal is consistency.

In his experience, families who stay organized, ask clear questions, and engage early tend to have more productive interactions over time.

Mr. Packman's message is not about mastering the entire system at once. It is about taking the next step with more clarity than the last.

“Build structure before scale,” he says.“Know the system before trying to fix it.”

For families navigating special education, that structure starts with understanding, communication, and steady follow-through.

About Jeremy Packman

Jeremy Packman is an Administrator on Special Assignment based in Santa Rosa, California. With 25 years of experience in public education, including 14 years in school leadership, he focuses on student services, equitable educational systems, and compliance with education law. His work centers on strengthening clarity and structure to better support students and families.