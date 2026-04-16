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Chairman Atkins Launches 'Material Matters' Podcast


2026-04-16 07:38:07
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Chairman Atkins Launches 'Material Matters' Podcast

April 16, 2026 4:40 PM EDT | Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced the launch of Material Matters With SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, a new podcast that provides stakeholders and the investing public with exclusive interviews and insights around the agency's policy and rulemaking agenda.

Chairman Atkins will be joined by guests across the agency, government, and industry, including fellow commissioners, division directors, legal and policy experts, authors, and corporate leaders.
“I'm excited to launch Material Matters, a new podcast that will provide the American public with an inside look at the SEC's vital work and its implications for our economy,” said Chairman Atkins.“I look forward to welcoming accomplished guests from both inside and outside the agency who play a critical role in our efforts to strengthen U.S. capital markets for the next generation.”
The first episode of Material Matters includes interviews with Commissioners Mark T. Uyeda and Hester M. Peirce, in which they discuss their distinguished careers at the agency and the work ahead in 2026.
Episodes of Material Matters will be available on SEC, YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

Play the inaugural episode

Source: Newsfile SEC Press Digest

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