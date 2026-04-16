NU E Power Corp. Provides Update On Late Filing Of Annual Financial Disclosure
| Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer
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| John Meekison, Chief Financial Officer
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Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, " forward-looking information "). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain s these identifying words.
More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes: (i) expectations regarding the timing for completion of the audit and filing of the Required Filings; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain the MCTO; and (iii) the Company's intention to satisfy the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: the availability and continued engagement of the Company's auditor; the absence of material accounting adjustments arising from completion of the audit; and the receipt of the MCTO from the ASC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.
Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to NUE's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from NUE's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the MCTO may not be granted, the risk that completion of the audit may be further delayed, and the Company's ability to remedy the default within the anticipated timeframe.
Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.
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Source: NU E Power Corp.
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