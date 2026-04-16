(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) NU E Power Corp. Provides Update on Late Filing of Annual Financial Disclosure April 16, 2026 7:37 PM EDT | Source: NU E Power Corp. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) (" NUE " or the " Company ") announces that the filing of the audited annual financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2025 (the " Required Filings ") will be delayed beyond the filing deadline of April 30, 2026, and as a result will be in default of its obligations under Part 4 of National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The Company is working diligently in conjunction with the Company's auditors to complete the audit of the annual financial statements. The Company is cooperating fully with its auditors and expects to file the Required Filings as soon as the audit is complete. The Company has made a voluntary application to the Alberta Securities Commission (the " ASC ") for a management cease trade order (the " MCTO "), which would restrict all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by management of the Company. The MCTO does not generally affect the ability of shareholders who are not insiders of the Company to trade their securities. There is no certainty that the MCTO will be granted. The Company is working expeditiously to complete the audit of its 2025 annual financial statements as soon as possible. NUE plans to remedy the default and file the Required Filings as soon as it is able to do so and expects such filing to occur on or prior to May 8, 2026. The Company also intends to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines of section 10 of National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders as long as it is in default of the filing requirements. The Company confirms that there are no insolvency proceedings against it as of the date of this press release. The Company also confirms that there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed as of the date of this press release. About NU E Power Corp. NU E Power Corp. is an energy infrastructure company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities. The Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development across selected markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand. Contact Information For more information, please contact:

Broderick Gunning, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

John Meekison, Chief Financial Officer

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, " forward-looking information "). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "proposed", "estimates", "would", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contain s these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward‐looking information in this news release includes: (i) expectations regarding the timing for completion of the audit and filing of the Required Filings; (ii) the Company's ability to obtain the MCTO; and (iii) the Company's intention to satisfy the alternative information guidelines under National Policy 12-203. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to: the availability and continued engagement of the Company's auditor; the absence of material accounting adjustments arising from completion of the audit; and the receipt of the MCTO from the ASC. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to NUE's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from NUE's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the MCTO may not be granted, the risk that completion of the audit may be further delayed, and the Company's ability to remedy the default within the anticipated timeframe.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.







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Source: NU E Power Corp.