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Entrepreneur Josh Kirk Launches Sentinel Global, A Forensic Intelligence Firm Focused On Complex Fraud Investigations
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Entrepreneur Josh Kirk today announced the launch of Sentinel Global, a forensic intelligence and fraud verification firm developed to support government agencies, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises addressing increasingly complex fraud investigations.
Formally launched in January Sentinel Global follows more than five years of development focused on building and refining AI-supported analytical methodologies designed for high-stakes investigative environments. The firm enters the market as fraud-related cases continue to grow in complexity, scale, and volume across both public and private sectors.
Sentinel Global provides case-specific forensic intelligence services rather than software-based tools, combining experienced investigators, analysts, and data scientists with AI-driven analytical systems. The firm's output is designed to support enforcement actions, prosecution, and asset recovery, delivering verified findings and case-ready intelligence.
Addressing a Growing Fraud Investigation Gap
Agencies and institutions across the United States are facing increasing investigative pressure as fraud schemes evolve in sophistication. Identity fraud, financial crimes, synthetic identity networks, and AI-enabled deception are expanding beyond the capacity of traditional investigative resources.
Sentinel Global is structured to address this gap by accelerating investigative timelines while maintaining evidentiary standards required for legal and regulatory action. By integrating AI-supported analysis with human-led forensic expertise, the firm aims to provide a level of speed and analytical depth not typically achievable through conventional investigative models.
Operational Model and Capabilities
The firm operates with a deliberately lean structure supported by a comprehensive analytical infrastructure. According to Sentinel Global, this model enables a small team of specialists to deliver investigative output comparable to larger organizations, particularly in complex, multi-jurisdictional cases involving layered financial and identity data.
Core services include:
Forensic intelligence and fraud investigation
Identity and entity verification
Financial analysis and asset tracing
Case-ready reporting for enforcement and prosecution
Unlike traditional vendors, Sentinel Global does not offer subscription software or automated outputs. Its engagements are bespoke, tailored to the specific facts, risks, and evidentiary requirements of each case.
Founder Background
Josh Kirk has built and exited multiple companies with a combined transaction value exceeding $500 million. His most recent exit, Mana Digital Holdings, closed in February 2026 in a transaction estimated near $250 million, based on industry sources.
“Fraud is evolving in both scale and sophistication,” said Kirk.“Sentinel Global was built to address the most complex cases - where traditional investigative approaches are no longer sufficient.”
Market Outlook
As fraud-related losses continue to rise, organizations are expected to increasingly seek specialized external partners capable of supplementing internal investigative capabilities. Sentinel Global positions itself within this emerging segment, focusing on high-complexity cases that require advanced analytical methods and forensic expertise.
About Sentinel Global
Sentinel Global is a forensic intelligence and fraud verification firm headquartered in Conroe, Texas. The company provides investigative services to federal and state agencies, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises. Its work is designed to meet the evidentiary standards required for enforcement actions, prosecution, and asset recovery.
Media Contact
Sentinel Global
Josh Kirk
Founder & Managing Partner
Email:...
Phone: (210) 772-5604
Location: Conroe, Texas
Formally launched in January Sentinel Global follows more than five years of development focused on building and refining AI-supported analytical methodologies designed for high-stakes investigative environments. The firm enters the market as fraud-related cases continue to grow in complexity, scale, and volume across both public and private sectors.
Sentinel Global provides case-specific forensic intelligence services rather than software-based tools, combining experienced investigators, analysts, and data scientists with AI-driven analytical systems. The firm's output is designed to support enforcement actions, prosecution, and asset recovery, delivering verified findings and case-ready intelligence.
Addressing a Growing Fraud Investigation Gap
Agencies and institutions across the United States are facing increasing investigative pressure as fraud schemes evolve in sophistication. Identity fraud, financial crimes, synthetic identity networks, and AI-enabled deception are expanding beyond the capacity of traditional investigative resources.
Sentinel Global is structured to address this gap by accelerating investigative timelines while maintaining evidentiary standards required for legal and regulatory action. By integrating AI-supported analysis with human-led forensic expertise, the firm aims to provide a level of speed and analytical depth not typically achievable through conventional investigative models.
Operational Model and Capabilities
The firm operates with a deliberately lean structure supported by a comprehensive analytical infrastructure. According to Sentinel Global, this model enables a small team of specialists to deliver investigative output comparable to larger organizations, particularly in complex, multi-jurisdictional cases involving layered financial and identity data.
Core services include:
Forensic intelligence and fraud investigation
Identity and entity verification
Financial analysis and asset tracing
Case-ready reporting for enforcement and prosecution
Unlike traditional vendors, Sentinel Global does not offer subscription software or automated outputs. Its engagements are bespoke, tailored to the specific facts, risks, and evidentiary requirements of each case.
Founder Background
Josh Kirk has built and exited multiple companies with a combined transaction value exceeding $500 million. His most recent exit, Mana Digital Holdings, closed in February 2026 in a transaction estimated near $250 million, based on industry sources.
“Fraud is evolving in both scale and sophistication,” said Kirk.“Sentinel Global was built to address the most complex cases - where traditional investigative approaches are no longer sufficient.”
Market Outlook
As fraud-related losses continue to rise, organizations are expected to increasingly seek specialized external partners capable of supplementing internal investigative capabilities. Sentinel Global positions itself within this emerging segment, focusing on high-complexity cases that require advanced analytical methods and forensic expertise.
About Sentinel Global
Sentinel Global is a forensic intelligence and fraud verification firm headquartered in Conroe, Texas. The company provides investigative services to federal and state agencies, financial institutions, and regulated enterprises. Its work is designed to meet the evidentiary standards required for enforcement actions, prosecution, and asset recovery.
Media Contact
Sentinel Global
Josh Kirk
Founder & Managing Partner
Email:...
Phone: (210) 772-5604
Location: Conroe, Texas
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