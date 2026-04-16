Corbin Advisors Releases Q1'26 Inside The Buy-Side® Industrial Sentiment Survey®

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investor Sentiment Surprisingly Sanguine Despite Heightened Concerns About Input Cost Inflation; While Focus Shifts Back to Protecting Margins, 2026 Organic Growth Expansion Still Expected



Investor sentiment and perceived executive tone remain generally resilient; strong Q1 performance expected, particularly on the top line, with anticipation for reaffirmed guides

67% describe executive tone as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential improvement; notably, none classify sentiment as outright Bearish

53% forecast Q1'26 earnings to come be In Line to Better Than consensus, with a majority of investors, 69%, expecting Revenue to Improve, up from 45% last quarter and more than doubling from the 29% reported in Q3'25

56% anticipate short-cycle order rates to Accelerate Somewhat, compared to 53% for the prior quarter, while those expecting deceleration rise; despite near-term impacts from the Iran War, the majority believe 2026 Industrial Organic Growth will increase versus 2025

Reflecting current operating environment dynamics, while Reinvestment remains the top cash priority for 47%, support decreases precipitously from the near-record 82% captured last quarter; only the post-Tariff announcement decline registered a higher pullback

Geopolitics / War, Cost / Inflation, and Supply Chain / Logistics top the list of investor concerns, displacing the prior top concern, Tariffs, which now sits at fourth Growth / Demand remains the leading topic of interest for upcoming earnings calls, while Cost / Inflation sees a 58-point increase QoQ



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FARMINGTON, Conn., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corbin Advisors, a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value, today released its Q1'26 Inside The Buy-Side® Industrial Sentiment Survey®. The Survey was conducted between March 11 and April 10, 2026, and is based on responses from 23 institutional investors and sell side analysts globally, representing approximately $408 billion in equity assets under management, with approximately $62 billion invested in Industrials.

Following last quarter's Survey, which highlighted an optimistic, albeit cautious, investor balancing the long-term opportunity of secular investment with tariff and other policy impacts, this quarter's findings reflect the impact of the Iran War on sentiment. Despite increased concerns over rising costs and heightened inflation, positive outlooks outweigh negative views more than 2:1.

Indeed, survey results show that 67% of investors describe executive tone as Neutral to Bullish or Bullish, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of sequential improvement. While those describing management as Neutral to Bearish tick up nearly 10 points, similar to what was captured post-Tariff Announcement in Q1'25, no one describes the top brass as outright Bearish.

“Our research finds Industrial investor sentiment remains generally resilient despite a more complex and uncertain macro backdrop, with confidence in key secular growth drivers continuing to underpin a generally constructive outlook for the sector,” said Rebecca Corbin, Founder and CEO of Corbin Advisors.“While Iran-War-induced concerns about input costs and broader heightened inflation are prevalent, resulting in a doubling down on margin protection after two quarters of growth prioritization, investors are not broadly turning negative. Rather, we are seeing a more nuanced environment emerge, one in which expectations for solid top-line performance and stable full-year guidance coexist with rising caution about cost pressures and capital deployment.

For management teams, the implication is clear - effective leaders will be those who strike a deliberate balance between managing bottom-line pressures today while reinforcing the credibility of their longer-term growth strategies. Investors are signaling a willingness to support continued investment in high-conviction areas like AI, energy infrastructure, and aerospace & defense, but only alongside clear evidence of cost discipline, pricing execution, and operational agility.”

For the Q1'26 earnings cycle, all key performance indicators, Revenue, EPS, Margins, and Free Cash Flow, are expected to show expansion. Notably, a majority, 69%, expect Revenue to Improve, up from 45% last quarter and more than doubling from the 29% reported in our Q3'25 Survey. Most investors expect companies to reaffirm 2026 guidance, and, looking ahead, 60% continue to believe that Industrial Organic Growth in 2026 will exceed that of 2025.

While tariffs remain a concern, they have been supplanted by fears over the first- and second-order effects of the ongoing Iran War. Tangentially, Growth, Demand, Costs, and Inflation are all expected to be leading topics of interest on upcoming earnings calls.

Within the Industrial Sector strata, Defense extends its streak as the most-favored industry, followed by Commercial Aerospace and Water. In contrast, more commodity-sensitive sectors, including Automotive, Paper & Packaging, and Agriculture, see the largest share of bears.

About Corbin Advisors

Corbin Advisors is a strategic investor relations and investor communications advisory firm with a track record of supporting our publicly traded clients in creating sustained shareholder value. Our approach leverages decades of Voice of Investor® (VOI) research and data-driven insights; capital markets expertise and deep best practice knowledge; and a proven playbook and passion for client outperformance. We are a trusted advisor and partner to boards of directors, executive leaders, and investor relations professionals, serving a broad range of companies globally across sectors, sizes, and situations. Through defining the standard of excellence and challenging conventional thinking, we enable our clients to boldly differentiate their equity brand, maximize valuation, and build more durable franchises.

Corbin Advisors. Outperformance Built on Trust®.

To learn more about us and our impact, visit CorbinAdvisors.

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