The Realreal Announces Timing Of Its First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call
The RealReal will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to review its financial results.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at therealreal. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call at the same location.
To access the live webcast, please register at this link:
About The RealReal Inc.
The RealReal is the world's largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods, trusted by more than 40 million members. Our full-service consignment model-offering virtual appointments, in-home pickup, drop-off, and direct shipping-enables consumers to buy and sell luxury across fashion, fine jewelry and watches, art, and home categories with ease. The company combines a rigorous, expert-led authentication process with proprietary technology, including AI and machine learning, to power optimal pricing and processing for our members and to help scale the business. By extending the life of millions of luxury goods, the company is leading a more circular economy, all the while delivering a seamless experience for buyers and sellers.
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