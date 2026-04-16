Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Webcast and Conference Call Details:
Date: May 6, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751
Webcast: news-events/events
A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at.
About Root, Inc.
Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. Since launching in 2015, the Root app has more than 17 million downloads and has collected almost 36 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.
For further information on Root, please visit.
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