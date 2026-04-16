Root, Inc. Schedules Conference Call To Discuss First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), the leading technology company in car insurance, today announced its plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results for the first quarter 2026 and provide an update on company operations. The company plans to release its first quarter results in the Investor Relations section of its website at joinroot following the close of the financial markets on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Webcast and Conference Call Details:

Date: May 6, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (877) 269-7751

Webcast: news-events/events

A replay of the webcast will be available for on-demand viewing shortly after the call on the Investor Relations page of the company's website at.

About Root, Inc.

Root is revolutionizing insurance through data science and technology to provide consumers a personalized, easy, and fair experience. Since launching in 2015, the Root app has more than 17 million downloads and has collected almost 36 billion miles of driving data to inform its insurance offerings. Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT) is the parent company of Root Insurance Company.

For further information on Root, please visit.

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