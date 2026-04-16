Leading PEO INFINITI HR Announces Industry Veteran, Javier Ramirez, As New COO

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- INFINITI HR, a leading professional employer organization, announced that Javier Ramirez has joined the company as Chief Operating Officer. Ramirez steps into the role following the departure of Rob Blunt, who retired and served as COO since 2019.

"Javier brings a rare combination of financial expertise and operational instincts that very few leaders in this industry possess," said INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski. "His track record of building and scaling PEO organizations, combined with his genuine passion for people and client service, makes him the right leader to take INFINITI HR into its next phase of growth. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Ramirez brings more than two decades of experience spanning PEO operations, finance, and executive leadership. Having served as CFO and senior financial executive at organizations including Alpha Staff, Engage PEO, CoAdvantage, and Access Point, he has led major accounting transformations, navigated multiple M&A transactions, and helped position several PEOs for successful acquisition. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and has led teams across Latin America throughout his career.

In his new role, Ramirez will oversee day-to-day operations, lead the integration of AI and automation tools to improve efficiency and client responsiveness, and drive cross-functional alignment across all service teams.

For Ramirez, the opportunity comes down to one thing: client impact.

"I want our clients to know we are the PEO that really listens," Ramirez said. "When you bring us a concern, we act. We call you back. We tell you not to worry, and then we follow through. We have long-standing clients who trust us, and they deserve that level of service every single day."

Originally from Medellín, Colombia, Ramirez holds a master's degree in accounting from Florida Atlantic University and a bachelor's degree in finance from Florida Atlantic University. He resides in the Mid-Atlantic with his family.

Click to read Javier's bio.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is the home for industry-leading top talent and proud to be The Professional Employer Organization for Franchises®. This customizable PEO by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs is the first of its kind, providing industry-leading, state-specific HR through an on-demand one point of contact, full federal and state regulatory compliance management, True-Group Master Policies for all mandatory and voluntary employer insurance (including Fortune 500® Level Custom Employee Benefits, Workers' Compensation Insurance, EPLI, Joint-Employer Liability Insurance), recruitment process outsourcing, working capital funding, POS/time clock integration, tax filing, and payroll services for franchises of all sizes, located in all 50 states.

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