Adams Diversified Equity Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was -4.8%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. This compared to -4.3% and -4.4% total return for the S&P 500 Index and the Morningstar U.S. Large Blend category, respectively. The total return on the Fund's market price for the period was -4.2%. The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026. ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)

1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NAV) 17.8% 18.6% 12.6% 14.9% Adams Diversified Equity Fund (market price) 25.2% 23.5% 14.8% 16.3% Morningstar U.S. Large Blend Category 16.4% 17.0% 10.6% 13.1% S&P 500 17.8% 18.3% 12.1% 14.2%



NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2026 3/31/2025 Net assets $2,854,922,339 $2,529,977,563 Shares outstanding 123,761,531 118,862,758 Net asset value per share $23.07 $21.28



TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)

% of Net Assets NVIDIA Corporation 7.7% Apple Inc. 6.8% Alphabet Inc. Class A 5.4% Microsoft Corporation 5.3% Amazon, Inc. 3.9% Broadcom Inc. 2.8% Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc.* 2.6% Meta Platforms, Inc. Class A 2.2% JPMorgan Chase Co. 2.1% Tesla, Inc. 1.7% Total 40.5% * Non-controlled affiliated closed-end fund



SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)

% of Net Assets Information Technology 32.4% Financials 12.6% Consumer Discretionary 10.0% Consumer Services 10.0% Health Care 9.5% Industrials 9.1% Consumer Staples 5.2% Energy 4.4% Utilities 2.5% Real Estate 1.9% Materials 1.8%

For further information please contact: │800.638.2479

Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: