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Adams Natural Resources Fund Announces First Quarter 2026 Performance


2026-04-16 04:31:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALTIMORE, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO) today announced the Fund's investment returns for the first quarter of 2026. The total return on the Fund's net asset value for the first quarter of 2026 was 32.3%, with dividends and capital gains reinvested. The comparable figures for the S&P 500 Energy Sector and the S&P 500 Materials Sector were 38.3% and 9.7%, respectively. Our benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (80%) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (20%), returned 32.6%. The total return on the Fund's market price for the same period was 30.3%.

The First Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be released on or about April 22, 2026.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (3/31/2026)
1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV) 33.0 % 17.2 % 21.9 % 11.4 %
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price) 33.4 % 20.2 % 22.5 % 12.0 %
S&P 500 Energy Sector 36.3 % 18.0 % 25.2 % 11.5 %
S&P 500 Materials Sector 18.0 % 9.4 % 6.9 % 10.6 %


NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED


The Fund's net asset value at March 31, 2026, compared with the year earlier, was:

3/31/2026 3/31/2025
Net assets $868,407,390 $684,022,125
Shares outstanding 27,761,521 26,575,646
Net asset value per share $31.28 $25.74


TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (3/31/2026)
% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation 26.1 %
Chevron Corporation 14.6 %
ConocoPhillips 5.7 %
Williams Companies, Inc. 3.8 %
SLB Ltd. 3.3 %
Phillips 66 3.3 %
Linde plc 3.1 %
Valero Energy Corporation 2.7 %
Targa Resources Corp. 2.7 %
Marathon Petroleum Corporation 2.4 %
Total 67.7 %


INDUSTRY WEIGHTINGS (3/31/2026)
% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas 42.6 %
Exploration & Production 15.7 %
Storage & Transportation 9.6 %
Refining & Marketing 8.4 %
Equipment & Services 6.8 %
Materials
Chemicals 8.2 %
Metals & Mining 4.6 %
Construction Materials 2.0 %
Containers & Packaging 1.4 %


About Adams Funds
 Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PEO). The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 90 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying a minimum annual distribution rate of 8% of NAV paid evenly each quarter throughout the year, providing reliability for long-term shareholders. A portion of any distribution may be treated as paid from sources other than net income, including but not limited to short-term capital gain, long-term capital gain, and return of capital. The final determination of the source of all distributions for tax reporting purposes in a calendar year, including the percentage of qualified dividend income, will be made after year-end. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds

For further information please contact: │800.638.2479


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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