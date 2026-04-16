Fractional Executive Community Launches Free Membership Tier For Executives Exploring Fractional And Advisory Leadership

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fractional Executive Community, a professional community for experienced senior executives building or delivering strategic fractional and advisory leadership, has expanded its membership model to include three tiers, starting with a new Free membership option designed to make the community more accessible to executives exploring, building, or expanding a fractional practice.

The new three-tier structure includes Standard (Free), Premium, and VIP membership levels, allowing members to engage at the level that best fits their goals, stage of growth, and desired level of involvement.

Hosted on Skool, the Fractional Executive Community supports senior leaders who are serving businesses in English-speaking markets and who want to strengthen their visibility, relationships, tools, and opportunities in the growing fractional economy.

The new Standard Membership is free and includes two live monthly meetings with recordings, a searchable professional profile in the FEC Directory at Fractional Executive Connection platform, access to classroom resources including previous meeting recordings, courses, and curated access to top AI tools and apps. The free tier is designed to help experienced executives connect with peers, stay current, and gain momentum without a financial barrier to entry

Premium Membership, priced at $97 per month, builds on the Standard tier with added visibility and access. Premium members receive priority for hot seats, the opportunity to present an annual educational session to the membership, a featured paragraph in the founder's upcoming book, with links to their website and/or LinkedIn, access to Fractional Business Strategist resources, and a digital copy of the book Fractional Executives Are the Future

VIP Membership, priced at $970 per year, is designed for members who want a stronger voice and deeper leadership role within the community. In addition to everything included in Standard and Premium, VIP members participate in the FEC Visionary Circle to help shape platform direction, future plans, and strategy. They also receive access to private VIP leadership calls, can lead Coffee Chats within the community, and receive conference VIP recordings, both past and future.

Founder Shirley Cress Dudley said the addition of a free tier reflects the community's commitment to meeting executives where they are while also creating a pathway for deeper participation and leadership.

“Many highly experienced executives know they want more freedom, flexibility, or multiple income streams, but they need the right environment, relationships, and resources to move forward strategically,” said Dudley.“We created this three-tier structure so people can enter at no cost, begin building traction, and then step into deeper levels of growth, visibility, and leadership as they are ready. We also wanted to create a lower-friction entry point into a serious executive community built specifically for this market.”

The Fractional Executive Community is designed for experienced senior executives building or delivering strategic fractional and advisory leadership in English-speaking business markets. It is positioned for seasoned leaders, not early-career generalists, and supports executives who are building portfolio careers, transitioning from corporate leadership, or already providing high-level services as fractional leaders, consultants, and advisors.

As more companies seek experienced leadership without the cost or commitment of full-time executive hires, the community aims to serve as a practical and professional hub for executives navigating this shift. Members benefit from education, collaboration, directory visibility, peer connection, and leadership development opportunities designed specifically for the realities of fractional work.

The community is open to experienced executives across functions, including operations, finance, marketing, HR, technology, strategy, and other leadership disciplines, provided they are serving or preparing to serve English-speaking business markets.

With the addition of its new free tier, Fractional Executive Community is expanding access for senior executives who want to build visibility, relationships, and momentum in the growing fractional marketplace. The new three-tier structure creates a clearer pathway for experienced leaders to engage at the level that matches their goals, while also connecting them to a broader ecosystem of community, opportunity, and industry collaboration.

To learn more about the Fractional Executive Community and its new membership tiers, visit skool/fractionalexecutivecommunity/about.

About Fractional Executive Community

Fractional Executive Community is a professional membership community for experienced senior executives building or delivering strategic fractional and advisory leadership. Based on the Skool platform, the community provides education, visibility, collaboration, and growth opportunities for leaders serving English-speaking business markets. Through live meetings, directory profiles, AI resources, strategic programming, and leadership opportunities, Fractional Executive Community supports executives who want to build stronger, more resilient, and more flexible careers.

Members also receive a free profile on the main platform, Fractional Executive Connection, a free resource for business owners, founders, and HR hiring managers looking for fractional talent. Executives can be contacted directly.

The broader platform also includes what founder Shirley Cress Dudley refers to as FEC3: Fractional Executive Community, Fractional Executive Connection, and Fractional Executive Conference. This three-part ecosystem is designed to serve the growing fractional marketplace by supporting executives through community and education, helping business owners connect with fractional talent, and providing an annual conference dedicated to fractional executive growth, visibility, and collaboration.

For more information about joining this community, go to