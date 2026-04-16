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From Comedy To Cable News To Streaming: JB Smoove, MS NOW Anchors And“Stranger Things '85” Showrunner Join 2026 NAB Show Lineup
| The 2026 NAB Show
Newly announced speakers include JB Smoove, actor and comedian; Jen Psaki and Ari Melber, anchors at MS NOW; Marcus Jones, All-Pro cornerback for the AFC champion New England Patriots; and Eric Robles, showrunner of Netflix's upcoming“Stranger Things: Tales From '85.”
They are joined by executives and leaders shaping the business and regulatory landscape, including Josh Simon, CEO of Funko; Will Brackett, head of partnerships at Kalshi; Oscar Sanchez, head of host broadcast production at FIFA; Anna Gomez, commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission; and Charlie Beller, acting deputy assistant attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, reflecting the growing intersection of media, finance, policy and emerging distribution models.
“These additions reflect where media is headed: a convergence of creative talent, business strategy and the technologies powering both,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB.“The 2026 NAB Show brings together the people shaping how content is created, how audiences are reached and how those ideas turn into sustainable businesses.”
Across the Show, programming will explore how creators, platforms, broadcasters and policymakers are navigating a landscape where the lines between content, distribution and ownership continue to blur - from the rise of creator-led studios and audience-first business models to the shifting economics of streaming, sports rights and platform power.
These newly announced speakers join a growing lineup Jeff Probst, host and executive producer of CBS's“Survivor”; Nate Bargatze, recipient of the NAB Television Chairman's Award, who will be interviewed during the“ We Are Broadcasters” event; and Mo Rocca, award-winning journalist and storyteller, alongside executives from NBC Sports, Google, Microsoft and other global media organizations.
Attendees can register for the 2026 NAB Show with code EM153 for a free Show Floor Pass and 10% off Premium Conference or All Access Passes.
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