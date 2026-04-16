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From Comedy To Cable News To Streaming: JB Smoove, MS NOW Anchors And“Stranger Things '85” Showrunner Join 2026 NAB Show Lineup


2026-04-16 03:46:11
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Additions span entertainment, news, sports, business and policy leaders ahead of the April 18 Show opening - with free and discounted passes now available

Washington, D.C., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The 2026 NAB Show
Newly announced speakers include JB Smoove, actor and comedian; Jen Psaki and Ari Melber, anchors at MS NOW; Marcus Jones, All-Pro cornerback for the AFC champion New England Patriots; and Eric Robles, showrunner of Netflix's upcoming“Stranger Things: Tales From '85.”
They are joined by executives and leaders shaping the business and regulatory landscape, including Josh Simon, CEO of Funko; Will Brackett, head of partnerships at Kalshi; Oscar Sanchez, head of host broadcast production at FIFA; Anna Gomez, commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission; and Charlie Beller, acting deputy assistant attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice, reflecting the growing intersection of media, finance, policy and emerging distribution models.
“These additions reflect where media is headed: a convergence of creative talent, business strategy and the technologies powering both,” said Karen Chupka, executive vice president, Global Connections and Events at NAB.“The 2026 NAB Show brings together the people shaping how content is created, how audiences are reached and how those ideas turn into sustainable businesses.”
Across the Show, programming will explore how creators, platforms, broadcasters and policymakers are navigating a landscape where the lines between content, distribution and ownership continue to blur - from the rise of creator-led studios and audience-first business models to the shifting economics of streaming, sports rights and platform power.
These newly announced speakers join a growing lineup Jeff Probst, host and executive producer of CBS's“Survivor”; Nate Bargatze, recipient of the NAB Television Chairman's Award, who will be interviewed during the“ We Are Broadcasters” event; and Mo Rocca, award-winning journalist and storyteller, alongside executives from NBC Sports, Google, Microsoft and other global media organizations.
Attendees can register for the 2026 NAB Show with code EM153 for a free Show Floor Pass and 10% off Premium Conference or All Access Passes.
  • Find press materials and complimentary registration for accredited media on the NAB Show press resources page.
  • Download speaker headshots
  • Explore photo highlights from the 2025 NAB Show and download b-roll footage from the 2025 NAB Show.


Other newly added speakers include:
Film, TV and Content Creators
Matthew Patrick, aka“MatPat” - Creator - Orbit Media
Bernie Su
Erin McFarlane
David Pond - Head of Production - LinkedIn
Tayllor Lloyd - Content Creator - Tayllor Lloyd, LLC
Ben Harris - Director of Strategy and Operations - Jesser
Sports and Entertainment Leaders
Siumy Keys - VP, Brand Partnerships - NBCUniversal Advertising & Partnerships
Ricardo Perez-Selsky - Sr. Director, Digital Production Operations - FOX Sports
Michael Raiondo - VP of Broadcast Technology - PGA Tour
Eric Hanson - VP, Digital Products - PGA Tour
News and Media Leaders
Joe Flint
Anna Dubenko - Director of Newsroom Audience - The New York Times
Aja Whitaker-Moore - Deputy Editor in Chief - The Wall Street Journal
Marcus Mabry - SVP, Content Strategy - MS NOW
Nick Radziul - NAB Television Board Chair and executive vice president - Hearst Television
Erin Boone - Senior Counsel and Media Bureau Chief - Federal Communications Commission
Technology, Innovation and Business Leaders
Fred Turpin - Global Chair of Investment Banking - JPMorgan
Samira Panah Bakhtiar - General Manager, Media & Entertainment, Games and Sports - Amazon Web Services
Sepi Motamedi - Global Head of Sports and Live Media Marketing - NVIDIA
Sandeep Tiku - Group CTO - DAZN
Rohit Nagarajan - CEO - Vizrt
Kevin Coggins - Deputy Associate Administrator for Space Communications and Navigation - NASA
Platform and Distribution Leaders
Rebecca Sirmons - General Manager of NASA+ - NASA
Tom Dodson - VP Platform Operations - Roku
Andrea Downing - President - PBS Distribution
Marian Pittman - President - Cox Media Group Content and WSB-TV
Joe Ochoa - Co-founder and GM - Creator Television
About NAB
The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at .
About NAB Show
NAB Show is the premier global event powering the future of broadcast, media and entertainment, April 18–22, 2026 (exhibits April 19–22), in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, it convenes creators, technologists, exhibitors and decision-makers exploring breakthroughs in AI, the creator economy, sports, streaming and cloud. With curated destinations, immersive education and unmatched networking, NAB Show delivers both discovery and deal-making, attracting buyers with real influence. From its century-long legacy to today's multi-platform world, NAB Show remains the catalyst for innovation. Learn more at NABShow.
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Attachments

  • JB Smoove on the Business of Comedy
  • Jen Psaki on Audience-First News Strategy
CONTACT: Matt Raymond National Association of Broadcasters 202-429-4194...

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