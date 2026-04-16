Sintana Listing Signals New Era For Local Ownership In Namibia's Oil And Gas Sector

Canadian-based oil and gas company Sintana Energy has announced its intention to list the company's shares on the Namibian Securities Exchange, signaling a shift toward inclusive growth and early-stage local participation in one of Africa's most promising frontier oil and gas markets. The move reflects the company's overall strategy to explore options to provide and develop liquidity for local investors, ensuring Namibians are not merely spectators to the country's hydrocarbon boom, but active participants in the value chain from the outset.

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) welcomes the listing as a strategic and forward-looking move that reflects the type of market-driven solutions needed to advance energy development across the continent. As Namibia moves toward first oil production by 2030, Sintana's listing reinforces the importance of structuring the industry to deliver tangible benefits to citizens today. By enabling local ownership through public market access, Sintana is aligning national economic interests with upstream growth.

Sintana Energy has already started discussions with the Namibia Securities Exchange and has engaged IJG Securities Ltd. as its sponsor and corporate advisor. Spearheaded in part by Knowledge Katti, Director of Sintana and Chairman of Custos Energy, the move reflects a growing recognition that ownership and access must be broadened if the full economic potential of hydrocarbons is to be realized. Katti highlighted that Sintana's listing is a reflection of a vision to see Namibians - particularly youth - become true participants in the emerging oil and gas sector. He described the listing as more than a financial opportunity; but as a chance for Namibians to diversify their futures, build generational wealth and hold a direct stake in the energy sector.

“Sintana's listing is a powerful example of how Africa's energy sector can be structured to deliver real, immediate benefits to its people. Namibia is showing that local ownership does not have to wait until production - it can and should begin at the exploration stage. This is the kind of leadership and innovation we need to see across the continent,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, AEC.

The listing comes as a pivotal time for both Sintana Energy and Namibia. With exposure to blocks in the Orange Basin, Sintana Energy is advancing several ambitious exploration initiatives alongside local and international partners. At PEL 83, the project partners - including TotalEnergies (operator), Galp Energia and Sintana - recently revised the 3C contingent resources upwards to 1.38 billion barrels of oil equivalent from 875 million barrels, marking a 57% increase and highlighting the potential of the Mopane complex. The partners are planning a three-well drilling program starting in H2, 2026, following TotalEnergies' farm-in earlier this year. FID is planned for 2028, with first oil set for 2032.

Sintana Energy also holds a 7.4% indirect carried interest in PEL 87 - home to Blocks 2713A and 2713B, operated by Pancontinental Energy. In March 2026, the partners received government approval to extend the First Renewal Exploration Period by 12 months to January 22, 2027. During this period, the partners will undertake an Environmental Impact Assessment, reprocess 3D seismic data and interpretation and drill an exploration well. In the Walvis Basin, Sintana Energy signed a Letter of Intent for a period of exclusivity for an indirect interest in PEL 37 - currently owned and operated by Paragon Oil and Gas. Under the agreement, Sintana has until April 30, 2026 to undertake technical, commercial and legal due diligence on Paragon and PEL 37, with a view to potentially farm-into the asset.

Stepping into this picture, Sintana's upcoming listing demonstrates a commitment to aligning its investment strategy with Namibia's long-term economic ambitions. By prioritizing inclusion, transparency and early participation, the company is not only advancing its upstream strategy, but setting a new standard for how companies engage local communities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.