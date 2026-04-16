Brazil Police Arrest State Bank President For $28M In Bribes From Collapsed Banco Master

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Key Points

- Brazil's Federal Police arrested former Banco de Brasília (BRB) president Paulo Henrique Costa on Thursday morning at his Brasília residence, in the fourth phase of Operação Compliance Zero. STF Justice André Mendonça authorized the preventive detention after PF traced R$146.5 million in bribes from Banco Master owner Daniel Vorcaro, routed through the purchase of six luxury properties-four in São Paulo and two in Brasília.

- The investigation found that Costa and BRB's then-CFO Dário Oswaldo Garcia Júnior knowingly purchased R$12.2 billion in fraudulent credit portfolios from Banco Master in June 2025 despite detecting“relevant inconsistencies.” BRB's current president estimates the bank needs R$8.8 billion in provisioning; Q4 2025 earnings have been delayed indefinitely.

- Lawyer Daniel Monteiro, who structured the bribe laundering through property transactions, was arrested simultaneously in São Paulo. Vorcaro himself has been in custody since November 2025, when he was intercepted at Guarulhos airport attempting to flee. At least 15 parallel investigations continue across the Federal Police, the Central Bank, the CVM, and prosecutors, even though Congress buried the parliamentary inquiries.

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The BRB Banco Master arrest is the clearest evidence yet that the Master scandal is not a corporate fraud story-it is a state-corruption story in which a public bank's president allegedly functioned as the private banker's agent inside the state, buying R$12.2 billion in assets he knew were fraudulent, in exchange for R$146 million in luxury real estate.

The fourth phase of Operação Compliance Zero, executed Thursday morning April 16, produced two preventive arrests and seven search-and-seizure warrants across Brasília and São Paulo. The Rio Times, the Latin American financial news outlet, reports that the operation was authorized by STF Justice André Mendonça with PGR endorsement and remains under seal, though the core findings have been reported by multiple Brazilian outlets with access to the decision: Paulo Henrique Costa received luxury properties from Daniel Vorcaro as payment for facilitating the BRB-Master transaction that injected billions into the failing private bank.

How the Bribe Worked

Justice Mendonça's decision describes a scheme in which Costa identified luxury properties, visited them with his wife, and communicated his selections to Vorcaro, who then purchased the properties through corporate vehicles to correspond to the negotiated bribe amount. Messages cited in the ruling show Costa writing to Vorcaro about their shared vision for a financial holding company in which Costa would serve as CEO after the BRB-Master merger, describing“personal alignment” and enthusiasm for what they were building together.

The full payment of R$146.5 million was never completed only because Vorcaro learned of the secret investigation before all transfers were finalized. Mendonça's decision characterizes Costa as having acted“as a true agent of Daniel Vorcaro within the BRB,” receiving luxury real estate in exchange for steering the state bank's resources toward Master. Costa's lawyer called the arrest“absolutely unnecessary” and said his client“committed no crime.”

The R$12.2 Billion in Fraudulent Portfolios

The investigation's most damaging finding is that Costa and CFO García Júnior were aware of“relevant inconsistencies” in the credit portfolios Master was selling to BRB-and proceeded with the R$12.2 billion purchase anyway. BRB's current president Nelson Antônio de Souza has estimated the bank needs approximately R$8.8 billion in provisions, though the final figure remains unknown because BRB has delayed the release of its Q4 2025 earnings.

Master itself had its total assets valued at R$21.9 billion by the bank's own assessment, but the Central Bank decreed extrajudicial liquidation in November 2025 after Vorcaro was arrested at Guarulhos airport attempting to board an outbound flight. The original Compliance Zero operation in November involved five preventive arrests, two temporary arrests, and 25 search-and-seizure warrants across five states. Today's fourth phase confirms the investigation is expanding, not winding down.

The Political Dimension

The BRB is the Distrito Federal's state-owned bank, and Costa reached the presidency in 2019 during the administration of Governor Ibaneis Rocha. Mendonça's decision cites a message in which Costa referenced Ibaneis in discussions with Vorcaro about the deal structure. DF Governor Celina Leão, who succeeded Ibaneis, said Thursday that the facts“are within the competence of the justice system” and that her administration has cooperated with authorities.

The arrest lands as the Master scandal continues reverberating through Brazil's institutional landscape: STF Justice Dias Toffoli recused himself from the Master relatoria after the Senate CPI attempted to indict him alongside Justices Gilmar Mendes and Alexandre de Moraes for alleged connections to Vorcaro. Congress buried the CPI reports, but at least 15 parallel investigations continue across the Federal Police, the Central Bank, the CVM, and prosecutors' offices.

The Senate's decision to kill the CPI investigation did not kill the investigation itself-it merely shifted the venue from Congress to the courts, where the evidence is now producing arrests.

Related Coverage: CPI Seeks STF Impeachment Over Banco Master. Senate Kills CPI Report. Gilmar Mendes Targets Rival Senator