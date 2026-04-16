Bhooth Bangla Star Cast Fees: Akshay Kumar To Rajpal Yadav Fees Revealed

Bhooth Bangla Star Cast Fees: Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite after 14 years with Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy backed by a strong ensemble cast, intriguing plot, and notable pay cuts by its leading stars

Bhooth Bangla has made headlines not just for its cast but also for the salaries involved. Akshay Kumar, the film's top earner, reportedly charged Rs 50 crore-significantly lower than his Rs 70 crore fee for Jolly LLB 3, marking a 28.5% pay cut.

Tabu also reduced her fee by around 16%, taking home Rs 2.5 crore compared to her previous Rs 3 crore for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi earned Rs 3 crore, while veteran Paresh Rawal charged Rs 2 crore. Rajpal Yadav reportedly received between Rs 1–1.5 crore, and Jisshu Sengupta was paid Rs 1 crore.

The film marks the much-awaited reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after over a decade. The duo is known for delivering cult comedy hits in the past, and Bhooth Bangla brings them back together in a fresh horror-comedy setting.

With a mix of seasoned performers and rising talents, the ensemble cast adds both nostalgia and novelty to the project, raising expectations among fans of the genre.

Mounted on a budget of Rs 120 crore, Bhooth Bangla is set in the fictional town of Mangalpur. The story follows a man who inherits a palace and decides to host his sister's wedding there.

However, things take a strange turn as eerie, supernatural occurrences begin to unsettle everyone around. As fear spreads among locals, the protagonist is compelled to dig into the palace's dark and mysterious past, uncovering secrets that blur the line between myth and reality.

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