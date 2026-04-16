Trump Says Israel And Lebanon Agree To 10-Day Ceasefire, Talks To Begin On Lasting Peace

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (April 16) Israel and Lebanon have agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, describing the move as a step toward achieving long-term peace between the two countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he held discussions with Lebanon President Joseph Aoun and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and that both leaders had agreed to initiate the temporary truce.

“These two Leaders have agreed that in order to achieve PEACE between their Countries, they will formally begin a 10 Day CEASEFIRE at 5 P.M. EST,” Trump wrote.

Talks held in Washington after decades

Trump said the development followed a rare meeting between representatives of the two countries in Washington, D.C. -their first such engagement in 34 years.

“On Tuesday, the two Countries met for the first time in 34 years here in Washington, D.C., with our Great Secretary of State, Marco Rubio,” he said.

US officials tasked with mediation

Trump added that senior US officials had been directed to facilitate further negotiations aimed at securing a lasting peace agreement.

“I have directed Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, together with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Dan 'Razin' Caine, to work with Israel and Lebanon to achieve a Lasting PEACE,” he said.

'This will be my 10th': Trump

Framing the announcement within his broader diplomatic claims, Trump said he had played a role in resolving multiple global conflicts.

“It has been my Honor to solve 9 Wars across the World, and this will be my 10th, so let's, GET IT DONE!” he wrote.

Trump invites Israel and Lebanon leaders to White House

Trump said he plans to host the leaders of Israel and Lebanon at the White House for what he described as the first meaningful talks between the two countries in decades.

“I will be inviting the Prime Minister of Israel, Bibi Netanyahu, and the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, to the White House for the first meaningful talks between Israel and Lebanon since 1983, a very long time ago,” Trump said.

“Both sides want to see PEACE, and I believe that will happen, quickly!” he added.

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam welcomes development

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the latest developments in the country while extending condolences to families affected by the recent conflict.

In a statement, Salam described the moment as an achievement for Lebanon but acknowledged the heavy human cost.

“While I congratulate all Lebanese on this achievement, I offer my condolences to the families of the martyrs who fell,” he said.

Salam expressed support for those impacted by the violence, including the injured and displaced.

“I affirm my solidarity with their families, with the wounded, and with the citizens forced to flee their cities and villages,” he added.

Lebanon front remains volatile

Even as diplomacy continues, fighting has intensified in Lebanon between Israel and the Iran-backed group Hezbollah. Israeli forces have stepped up operations in southern Lebanon, targeting areas including Tyre, Nabatieh and Bint Jbeil.

Israel has framed ongoing talks as part of a broader effort to disarm Hezbollah, while Lebanese authorities remain divided over engagement with Israel. Israeli troops have also advanced deeper into southern Lebanon, aiming to establish a“security zone.”

Pakistan steps up mediation

Efforts to extend a fragile ceasefire in the Iran conflict gathered pace on Thursday, as Asim Munir met Iranian parliamentary leader Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf in Tehran amid intensifying diplomatic activity.

The meeting comes as international mediators race to prolong a two-week truce that has paused nearly seven weeks of war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

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The conflict has killed thousands and disrupted global markets, particularly through shocks to oil supply linked to tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. While oil prices have recently eased on hopes of de-escalation, the economic impact remains significant.

The White House indicated that further negotiations could take place in Islamabad, though no final decision has been made. Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator after hosting earlier US-Iran talks that reportedly narrowed differences.

Despite the ceasefire holding, tensions persist, with a US naval blockade on Iranian ports and Iranian threats to disrupt regional shipping routes, including across the Red Sea.

Progress reported, but tensions simmer

Officials familiar with negotiations said the US and Iran have reached an“in-principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire, though key differences remain unresolved. These include Iran's nuclear programme, control over the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation for wartime damages.

Iran has indicated willingness to discuss limits on uranium enrichment but insists it must retain the right to continue the programme for civilian purposes.

At the same time, senior Iranian military officials have warned of escalating consequences if the US does not lift its blockade, including threats to halt regional trade.

Heavy toll

The war, which began with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February, has since spread across the region. More than 3,000 people have been killed in Iran, over 2,100 in Lebanon, and dozens in Israel and Gulf states, along with US military casualties.

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