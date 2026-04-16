Ceasefire Holds As Iran-US Talks Face Uncertainty

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Pakistan has said no date has yet been fixed for the next round of negotiations between Iran and the United States, even as diplomatic efforts intensify to extend a fragile ceasefire that has halted weeks of devastating conflict across the region.

Speaking at a press briefing on Thursday, Pakistan's foreign ministry spokesperson, Tahir Andrabi, dismissed media speculation about the timing of fresh talks. He said the ministry had received numerous enquiries but stressed that no schedule had been finalised.

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“Any confirmed date will be publicly communicated once finalised,” Andrabi said, urging media outlets to refrain from speculation.

The uncertainty comes as a two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US passes its halfway mark, with mediators racing to secure a new round of negotiations before it expires next week. The conflict, which began on 28 February following US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has killed thousands and severely disrupted global markets, particularly oil flows.

Despite continued tensions – including a US naval blockade of Iranian ports and Iranian threats to target regional ports across the Red Sea – the truce has largely held. Regional officials told the Associated Press that Washington and Tehran had reached an“in-principle agreement” to extend the ceasefire to allow more time for diplomacy, though no formal announcement has been made.

Pakistan has emerged as a key intermediary after hosting rare direct talks between the US and Iran in Islamabad last weekend, which officials said helped narrow differences but ended without agreement.

The White House has indicated that any further negotiations are likely to take place in Islamabad, although no decision has been taken on whether to resume talks.

Against this backdrop, Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday at the head of a high-level political-security delegation that includes representatives from the foreign ministry, security institutions and technical experts.

The delegation's primary objective is to relay a message from Washington to the Iranian leadership and to help frame a potential second round of negotiations.

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Munir met Iran's foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, who welcomed the Pakistani delegation and praised Islamabad's role in facilitating dialogue.

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“I am very pleased to welcome Field Marshal Munir to Iran,” Araghchi said.“I sincerely appreciate Pakistan's generous hospitality in hosting recent talks, which reflects the depth and strength of our bilateral relations. Our commitment to promoting peace and stability in the region remains firm.”

Qalibaf: Lebanon truce as crucial as Iran's

Munir also held talks with Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, as part of broader regional consultations aimed at sustaining diplomatic momentum.

During a separate telephone conversation with Lebanon's parliament speaker, Nabih Berri, Qalibaf reaffirmed Tehran's unwavering support for Lebanon, underscoring that regional stability and a cessation of hostilities there remain a top priority for Iran.

“God has promised that whenever resistance is formed, victory is the certain result,” Qalibaf said, emphasising both the spiritual and strategic ties between Tehran and Beirut.

He added that Iran views Lebanon's security as inseparable from its own.“We will never forget our Lebanese brothers... establishing a ceasefire in Lebanon is as important to us as a ceasefire in Iran,” he said.

Qalibaf also pointed to diplomatic efforts, including those linked to the Islamabad negotiations, aimed at compelling what he described as the“enemy” to agree to a permanent ceasefire across multiple conflict zones.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei confirmed that indirect communication with the United States, facilitated by Pakistan, has continued on a daily basis since Iranian negotiators returned from Islamabad.

“Following the talks that took place in Islamabad... our views have been conveyed and heard,” Baqaei said earlier, adding that Tehran remains open to discussions but expects Washington to engage within a“logical framework” and avoid excessive demands.

Iran has signalled willingness to discuss the scope of its uranium enrichment programme but insists it must retain the ability to continue enrichment based on its needs.

Tensions persist

Mediators are attempting to bridge differences on three main sticking points that derailed the Islamabad talks: Iran's nuclear programme, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and compensation for wartime damages.

A regional official involved in the mediation said efforts were under way to reach a compromise on these issues before the ceasefire lapses.

However, tensions persist. Iran's joint military commander, Ali Abdollahi, warned that Tehran could halt regional trade if the US does not lift its naval blockade, while a newly appointed military adviser to Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has voiced opposition to extending the ceasefire.

Pakistani officials said the outcome of Munir's visit could shape the next phase of diplomacy, with Tehran expected to conduct internal assessments before deciding its approach to future negotiations.

Separately, Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, arrived in Qatar on Thursday as part of a regional tour aimed at supporting diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Recent developments, including a ceasefire in Lebanon, are seen by some officials as creating a more favourable environment for negotiations.

The war has exacted a heavy toll across the region, killing at least 3,000 people in Iran, more than 2,100 in Lebanon, 23 in Israel and over a dozen in Gulf Arab states. Thirteen US service members have also been killed.

The conflict has also rattled the global economy, disrupting shipping routes and energy supplies. Oil prices have fallen in recent days amid cautious optimism over a possible diplomatic breakthrough, while US stock markets have surged past record levels set earlier this year.

Even so, officials warn that the path to a lasting agreement remains uncertain, with both sides still deeply divided and the ceasefire deadline fast approaching.