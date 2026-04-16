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Bausch + Lomb Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:22 AM EST - Bausch + Lomb Corporation: Announced its one-of-a-kind ONE by ONE Recycling program, created in collaboration with international recycling leader TerraCycle®, has collected and recycled a total of 119,715,074 units, or 724,922 pounds, of used contact lenses, eye care and lens care materials in the United States – the equivalent of about five backyard swimming pools worth of water. Bausch + Lomb Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $23.14.
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