MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Gamehost Announces Regular Monthly Dividend for April

April 16, 2026 2:55 PM EDT | Source: Gamehost Inc.

Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH) ('Gamehost', the 'Company')

Gamehost has declared a cash dividend for the month of April 2026 of $0.05 (CDN) per common share, which equates to $0.60 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on April 30, 2026.

This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary. The Company also holds as an investment property a commercial strip adjacent to its hotel properties in Grande Prairie.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, visit . Complete disclosure of the Company can be found on SEDAR+ at .

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Craig M. Thomas or;

Darcy J. Will

Toll free (877) 703-4545

(403) 346-4545

Fax (403) 340-0683

Email ...

Not intended for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the U.S.







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Source: Gamehost Inc.