US Expands Blockade To Include Contraband Shipments

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The United States Navy announced on Thursday that it has widened its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian ports in order to include contraband shipments, AzerNEWS reports.

"In addition to enforcing the blockade, all Iranian vessels, vessels with active OFAC [Office of Foreign Assets Control] sanctions, and vessels suspected of carrying contraband are subject to belligerent rights to visit and search," the navy said in an advisory, adding that suspected vessels will be subjected to visit, board, search and seizure, regardless of location.

It was also noted that contraband refers to weapons, weapons systems, ammunition, nuclear materials, crude and refined oil products, as well as iron, steel and aluminum.

US military forces has expanded the blockade on Iran to include cargoes and ⁠any ⁠vessels suspected of trying to reach Iranian territory will be "subject to belligerent right to visit and search", the ⁠US navy ‌said in an advisory.

"These vessels, regardless of location, are subject to visit, board, search, and seizure," the navy said in an updated advisory after ‌a blockade was imposed on Monday.

Latest developments:

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has issued a warning to Iran, stating that U.S. forces are prepared to resume combat if Tehran fails to agree to a deal.

A high-level delegation led by Pakistan's army chief is currently in talks with Iranian officials regarding the potential for renewed negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has rejected a Democratic-led resolution aimed at halting military action against Iran until Congress provides official authorization.

In addition, Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of four Lebanese paramedics and injuring six others who were engaged in an emergency mission in the town of Mayfadoun, located near Nabatieh in southern Lebanon.