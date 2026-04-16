Olympic And F1 Champions In Time's Top 100

Time magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world (TIME100). The 2026 edition features five athletes among the honorees, AzerNEWS reports.

The list includes Formula 1 world champion and McLaren driver Lando Norris, as well as Olympic champions Alice Liu (figure skating), Noah Lyles (athletics), Hilary Knight (ice hockey), and Chloe Kim (snowboarding).

Liu, who won gold at the Winter Olympic Games in Italy, and Kim, the silver medalist in the 2026 halfpipe event, were both placed in the“Icons” category, which highlights athletes who have had a lasting cultural and sporting impact.

Norris and Lyles were included in the“Innovators” category, recognizing their influence in reshaping their respective sports through performance, consistency, and global popularity. Hilary Knight, captain of the U.S. women's ice hockey team, which also claimed Olympic gold in Milan, was listed in the same category.

All of the athletes mentioned, with the exception of British driver Lando Norris, represent the United States in international competition.

Interestingly, TIME's selection criteria go beyond sporting achievements alone-they also consider cultural influence, public presence, and the athletes' role in expanding the global reach of their sports. In recent years, figures like these have increasingly become crossover celebrities, shaping fashion, media trends, and even social discussions far beyond the stadiums and arenas where they compete.