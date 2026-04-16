Rescue Operations Completed In Odesa After Building Struck Three Times By Russian Drones
In total, more than 100 rescuers and 25 units of fire and rescue equipment were involved in the cleanup efforts.
Psychologists from the State Emergency Service also provided the necessary assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops struck a high-rise building in Odesa twice in the past 24 hours and once the day before. One of the strikes occurred while people were being evacuated from the building.
On the evening of April 15, the Russian army struck a high-rise building in Odesa. The Russians also attacked the city overnight on April 16, specifically targeting another section of the same building.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Odesa rises to 26, nine killed
According to Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, nine people were killed and at leas 26 were injured in the attack.
Photo: State Emergency Service
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