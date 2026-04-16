NNB Nutrition Powers Next Generation Of Functional Beverages With Geniuspuretm, Featured In New Launches From Update, Bucked Up, And Life Cider X

MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative ingredient solutions drive cognitive performance and hydration across celebrity-backed and performance-focused RTD beverages, setting a new standard for the modern consumer.

Boise, Idaho - April 16, 2026 - NNB Nutrition, a leading innovator in the development and supply of high-quality functional ingredient solutions, today announced its pivotal role in powering a dynamic new wave of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. Central to this innovation is GeniusPure, the company's premium, non-GMO alpha-GPC ingredient specifically engineered to elevate cognitive performance. This surge in market activity features high-profile collaborations and cutting-edge formulations from trailblazing brands including Update, Bucked Up: Drive Hydration, and Life Cider X.







As the functional beverage sector matures, consumer demand is accelerating rapidly for products that transcend simple refreshment. Today's shoppers are increasingly discerning, seeking out beverages that deliver tangible, dual-action benefits for both physical stamina and mental acuity. In response to this shift, NNB Nutrition remains at the forefront, empowering brand partners with science-backed, clean-label ingredients meticulously designed to support demanding, modern lifestyles.

Elevating Everyday Performance with Next-Gen Alpha-GPC

GeniusPure represents a significant advancement in choline supplementation tailored specifically for the rigorous demands of liquid applications. Unlike generic choline sources that can degrade or precipitate in solution, GeniusPure offers superior stability and solubility, making it the definitive choice for RTD formulations. By optimizing acetylcholine synthesis in the brain, this ingredient helps bridge the gap between physical hydration and cognitive readiness.

The key attributes of GeniusPure that make it a standout solution for beverage developers include:

- Clinically Validated Focus: Supported by robust research demonstrating a 108% increase in focus with a single dose, enabling compelling, consumer-friendly claims such as "double your focus."

- Exceptional Purity: Boasting a 99% purity profile, ensuring maximum efficacy and a clean sensory experience with no off-notes, which is ideal for clear RTD applications.

- Allergen-Friendly Formulation: A rigorous soy-free formulation that aligns perfectly with the industry's shift toward clean-label demands and broader consumer accessibility.

- Comprehensive Cognitive Support: Delivers sustained support for alertness, enhanced cognitive function, and mental clarity without the jitters associated with traditional stimulants.

Featured Product Launches Showcasing Innovation

The versatility of GeniusPure is on full display across these three distinct and high-profile launches, each targeting a unique segment of the performance and wellness market.

Update – Featuring a Collaboration with Kim Kardashian

Returning to the spotlight with an elevated identity, Update offers a refreshed take on a beverage formula originally favored by Kim Kardashian. The product relaunch leverages an upgraded formulation powered by GeniusPure to deliver a dual-action experience that consumers are craving. This sleek, modern RTD format provides enhanced cognitive benefits-supporting mental clarity and sustained focus-seamlessly integrated with optimal daily hydration. It represents a sophisticated approach to wellness, designed for those who want to think sharper while quenching their thirst.

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Bucked Up: Drive Hydration – Developed with Bryson DeChambeau

Created in close collaboration with professional golf icon Bryson DeChambeau, Drive Hydration was meticulously engineered to satisfy the exacting standards of elite athletes. Recognizing that peak performance requires both physical stamina and unwavering mental sharpness on the course, DeChambeau and Bucked Up turned to NNB Nutrition for a solution. The inclusion of GeniusPure within Drive Hydration offers a powerful, synergistic combination of electrolyte replenishment and cognitive support. The product is positioned as an essential tool not just for high-level sport, but for any individual seeking to elevate their everyday performance. The official retail launch is scheduled for April 6, 2026.

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Life Cider X – Defining a New Category Standard

Life Cider X is setting a groundbreaking new standard by creating the first functional apple cider vinegar beverage that also authentically delivers energy and cognitive benefits. Traditionally known for digestive and metabolic support, the apple cider vinegar category is being reimagined. Powered by GeniusPure, this innovative drink seamlessly bridges the gap between daily wellness rituals and high-performance nutrition. It offers consumers a versatile, all-in-one solution that supports energy metabolism, focus, and overall vitality-proving that wellness beverages can be both functional and mentally invigorating.

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Driving the Future of Functional Beverage Innovation

"These exciting launches reflect a major and permanent shift in the beverage industry landscape-an era where basic hydration alone is no longer enough to satisfy the end user," said Dustin Elliot, Chief Brand Officer at NNB Nutrition. "Today's consumers expect more from the beverages they consume daily. They want to think better, perform better, and feel better. GeniusPure enables our brand partners to deliver on that complex promise with clean, highly effective, and rigorously science-backed formulations. It's about elevating the entire drinking experience from passive consumption to active performance enhancement."

With growing momentum across mass retail channels and an expanding portfolio of partnerships with celebrity-backed brands and elite athletes, NNB Nutrition continues to solidify its position at the forefront of functional beverage innovation. The company remains committed to uncovering and delivering the next generation of ingredients that power human potential.

About NNB Nutrition

NNB Nutrition is a global leader in the development and supply of innovative nutraceutical ingredients. With an unwavering focus on performance, uncompromising quality, and rigorous scientific validation, NNB partners with top-tier brands worldwide to create next-generation products. These formulations support the full spectrum of health, wellness, and human performance, helping consumers around the globe achieve their personal best.