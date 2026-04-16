AI In Remote Patient Monitoring Market To Surge At 27.5% CAGR, Reaching $8.44 Billion By 2030

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AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Market by Component (Device: Wearable, Implantable, Portable; Software, Service), Indication (Cardiac, Neuro, Onco, Diabetes, Sleep, Mental Health), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Payer), Region - Global Forecast to 2030

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global AI in remote patient monitoring market is projected to reach USD 8.44 billion by 2030 from USD 1.97 billion in 2024, at a high CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period. The global AI in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) market is poised for exponential growth as healthcare systems pivot toward scalable, technology-driven care delivery.

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What is driving this transformation, and why is it critical now?

The surge in demand for AI-powered RPM solutions is primarily fueled by demographic and systemic healthcare challenges. With the global population aged 65 and above expected to nearly double-from 10.3% in 2024 to 20.7% by 2074-healthcare systems are under increasing pressure to deliver continuous, cost-effective care. How can providers manage this growing burden with limited resources? AI-enabled RPM technologies offer a scalable solution by enabling real-time patient monitoring, reducing hospital visits, and optimizing clinical workflows.

Compounding this challenge is the global shortage of healthcare professionals. With an estimated deficit of 11 million health workers by 2030, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, healthcare providers must adopt innovative care delivery models. AI-integrated RPM systems-leveraging wearables, implantable sensors, and connected devices-enable continuous monitoring of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, and cancer, ensuring timely intervention and improved patient outcomes.

Technological advancements are further accelerating market adoption. For instance, the launch of next-generation implantable cardiac monitors with advanced algorithms and remote programmability underscores how innovation is enhancing diagnostic accuracy and long-term patient monitoring. These developments highlight how AI is transforming RPM from a reactive to a proactive care model.

By component, the devices segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in RPM market in 2023. Why are devices leading adoption? AI-powered wearables, biosensors, and portable diagnostic tools enable seamless, real-time health tracking and remote diagnostics. In hospital settings, these devices are increasingly integrated with AI analytics, cloud computing, and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) to enhance data transmission and clinical decision-making. Strategic initiatives, such as large-scale RPM deployments across healthcare systems, further reinforce the dominance of this segment.

From an end-user perspective, patients represent the fastest-growing segment in the market. What is driving this shift? Increasing awareness of personalized healthcare, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing patient engagement in self-monitoring are key factors. AI-powered platforms-including virtual assistants and mobile health applications-empower patients to track health metrics, detect early signs of disease, and reduce hospital stays. These capabilities not only improve patient outcomes but also enhance overall healthcare efficiency.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Where are the most significant opportunities emerging? Rapid economic development, increasing healthcare investments, and large aging populations in countries such as China and India are key growth drivers. Government initiatives to strengthen digital health infrastructure and expand medical device manufacturing are further accelerating adoption. Programs aimed at building integrated digital health ecosystems are playing a pivotal role in improving access to affordable and high-quality RPM and telehealth services across the region.

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Market Insights:

The AI in RPM market is highly competitive, with leading players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., GE HealthCare, Biobeat, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche Diagnostics), ResMed Inc., AliveCor, Inc., Biotronik, TytoCare Ltd., Glooko, Inc., Welldoc, Inc., Masimo, and iRhythm Inc. driving innovation and market expansion. How are these companies shaping the future of RPM? Through continuous investment in AI-driven diagnostics, connected care platforms, and strategic collaborations, they are redefining patient monitoring and care delivery.

Why This Matters Now:

As healthcare systems globally transition toward value-based care, AI in remote patient monitoring is emerging as a critical enabler of efficiency, scalability, and improved patient outcomes. For C-suite executives and decision-makers, the rapid growth of this market presents significant opportunities to invest in digital health transformation, optimize care delivery models, and address systemic healthcare challenges.

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