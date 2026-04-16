Iran Will Play World Cup Matches In US, Says Fifa Chief Infantino

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Fifa president Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that Iran will play their World Cup matches in the United States in June as scheduled despite the country's ongoing armed conflict with the tournament co-hosts.

The Iranian FA (FFIRI) has been pushing to relocate the team's three World Cup group matches from the US to Mexico, citing the American military involvement alongside Israel in strikes that sparked the current regional war.

Recommended For You

The FFIRI said earlier this month they were in discussions with Fifa about a venue switch, while Iran's sports ministry has banned national and club sports teams from travelling to countries it considers hostile until further notice.

Infantino, however, was dismissive when asked about the possibility of a venue switch during a surprise visit to Turkey to watch Iran's 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

"No, no, the matches will be where they should be according to the draw," he told reporters in the Turkish city of Antalya, where the Iran squad has been holding a training camp.

"It looks like we'll be in the right grounds. We're delighted because they're a very, very strong team, as we saw today. I'm very happy. I saw the team, I spoke to the players and the coaches."

Iran, who booked their place at the tournament in March last year, are scheduled to play all of their Group G matches on American soil -- two in Los Angeles and one in Seattle -- against Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand.

US President Donald Trump said earlier this month that while Iran's national team were welcome to play in the U.S., it might not be appropriate for their "life and safety".

Trump later made clear that any threat to the players would not come from the United States.

Speaking directly to the Iranian players on Tuesday, Infantino pledged his support but steered clear of the wider issues surrounding the war.

"From now until the World Cup, I will do whatever I can to support the Iran national team," Infantino said, according to the FFIRI.

"If you want to organise a training camp or if there is any matter related to activities outside the country, whatever it is, I will help.

"Whenever you want, please stay in contact. I am at your service and will help with anything you need."

The World Cup takes place in the US, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19.

Iran awaiting Fifa response on World Cup venue switch How Iran's World Cup doubt could open door for UAE Which countries have qualified for 2026 Fifa World Cup?

ALSO READ