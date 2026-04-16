In times of sustained uncertainty‭, ‬it is entirely human to feel unsettled‭, ‬anxious‭, ‬or unlike yourself‭. ‬The constant shifts‭, ‬the‭ ‬loss of predictability‭, ‬and the sense that familiar structures are no longer fully reliable can create a persistent unease‭. ‬Some‭ ‬people notice waves of fear‭, ‬while others feel restless or heightened‭. ‬These responses are not signs of dysfunction‭. ‬They are your nervous system adapting‭.‬

From a neurological perspective‭, ‬when the brain perceives unpredictability as a potential threat‭, ‬stress systems become more active‭. ‬This can lead to heightened alertness‭, ‬difficulty relaxing‭, ‬and fluctuating emotional states‭. ‬At times‭, ‬this state can sharpen our sense of what matters‭. ‬At others‭, ‬it can narrow perception and lead to more reactive decisions‭.‬

If you are feeling like this‭, ‬what you are experiencing is a biological response to uncertainty‭, ‬not a personal failing‭.‬

During difficult times‭, ‬experience often arrives in the body long before it reaches language‭. ‬A tight chest when you hear a distant sound‭, ‬a constant scanning of your surroundings‭, ‬a fatigue that doesn't seem to resolve with sleep‭. ‬You may find yourself speaking rapidly‭, ‬or unable to speak at all‭, ‬cancelling plans‭, ‬or moving through the day in a kind of suspended state‭. ‬These responses are your nervous system attempting to process that sensation of a threat‭. ‬To manage it‭, ‬try to give these sensations some form‭. ‬You could write a few words‭, ‬say to someone‭, ‬'I feel unsettled‭,‬'‭ ‬or simply acknowledge to yourself‭, ‬'this is fear‭.‬'‭ ‬When experience is named‭, ‬it becomes slightly more bearable‭.‬

Part of what makes uncertainty so destabilising is that it disrupts our usual frame of reference‭. ‬As a result‭, ‬your reactions can start to feel disproportionate or unfamiliar‭. ‬But‭, ‬try to remember that you are responding to a situation where outcomes are unclear and control is limited‭. ‬Under those conditions‭, ‬heightened fear‭, ‬irritability‭, ‬or emotional fluctuation are to be expected‭. ‬Try to approach these heightened emotional states gently and with a great deal of compassion‭. ‬It will not remove the feeling‭,‬‭ ‬but it can soften the sense that something is wrong with you‭.‬

Write down a list of your fears and what would happen if they came true‭. ‬For instance‭, ‬ask yourself‭, ‬if you couldn't support your family‭, ‬what would happen next‭? ‬Keep going until you've exhausted the list of worst possible outcomes‭. ‬In doing so‭, ‬we process our emotional reaction and separate it from reality‭. ‬This‭, ‬in turn‭, ‬gives us a sense of control over the situation‭.‬

In a normal scenario‭, ‬when we spot danger in our immediate environment‭, ‬fear shoots a signal to our brain‭, ‬we evaluate the risk‭ ‬it poses to our survival‭, ‬and we respond accordingly‭. ‬However‭, ‬when we lack the knowledge needed to assess the risk‭, ‬our feelings may fill in that lack of information for us‭. ‬

However‭, ‬the problem with panic is it's perpetual‭. ‬Until we know what the future holds‭, ‬it will keep creating worst-case scenarios in our heads‭, ‬which escalates our fear‭, ‬and works against our best interest‭. ‬As a result‭, ‬try to become aware of when panic has taken over your decision making‭. ‬If‭ ‬you feel the symptoms arise‭, ‬it is vital to acknowledge the existence of the feeling‭, ‬but not react to it‭. ‬Practising mindfulness and meditation are tools we can use to increase our emotional awareness and avoid acting on our anxieties‭. ‬

A routine helps us structure our daily experience‭, ‬which enables us to feel more in control‭. ‬Simple‭, ‬consistent actions such as‭ ‬waking at the same time‭, ‬moving your body‭, ‬or maintaining elements of your usual routine will provide you with a sense of continuity and soothe that part of your brain seeking predictability‭. ‬These are small but important signals that not everything is in‭ ‬flux‭.‬

Under sustained stress‭, ‬the psyche naturally looks for somewhere to place its tension‭. ‬Irritation with a partner‭, ‬sudden conflict with colleagues‭, ‬or a fixation on minor issues can become more frequent‭. ‬You might snap at an employee over something small or‭ ‬become disproportionately worried about a detail that would not normally concern you‭. ‬Often‭, ‬this is internal strain seeking an‭ ‬external outlet‭.‬

The underlying process is unconscious‭: ‬when you cannot identify or express your own feelings‭, ‬directing them outward can feel like relief‭, ‬as if part of the tension has been externalised‭. ‬While it may bring temporary release‭, ‬it ultimately increases stress‭ ‬over time‭. ‬Whenever possible‭, ‬pause and ask yourself‭, ‬“What am I actually feeling right now‭?‬”‭ ‬This simple question can interrupt the reflex to project distress onto others and create space for a more considered response‭.‬

Even during stressful times‭, ‬or perhaps especially then‭, ‬the human system seeks moments of release‭. ‬You may find yourself laughing in ways that feel out of place‭, ‬making dark jokes‭, ‬or suddenly crying without a clear reason‭. ‬There can be something almost absurd in the contrast between external reality and small‭, ‬human moments‭. ‬This is not inappropriate‭; ‬in fact‭, ‬it is one of the mind's most sophisticated ways of regulating itself‭. ‬These moments allow the nervous system to discharge tension and briefly step out‭ ‬of constant vigilance‭.‬

Periods of crisis can create an unspoken expectation to remain composed‭, ‬especially when others depend on you‭. ‬If you are running a business or making decisions that affect livelihoods‭, ‬it can feel as though there is no room to falter‭. ‬Yet fear does not bypass those with responsibility‭. ‬It is okay to feel‭, ‬at times‭, ‬as if you are breaking‭. ‬That moment is not failure‭, ‬it is the nervous system reaching its limit and asking for a pause‭. ‬

Finally‭, ‬and above all else‭, ‬pay attention to warning signs that your system may be under too much strain‭. ‬Persistent anxiety‭, ‬ongoing low mood‭, ‬disrupted sleep‭, ‬or changes in behaviour are signals that uncertainty is beginning to affect your mental health‭. ‬

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