UAE Jobs: How To Pivot Your Career And Navigate The Changing Market

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai-based marketing consultant Keneth Misquith was working in a sales and promotional role for a tobacco product when the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the world. His company operated kiosks in outlets like Spinneys and Carrefour which remained open during the pandemic and as a result, Misquith found himself working through the tumultuous period.“If you think about it, we were not essential workers in that situation,” he says.“But we were out there, working, talking to customers... the company took extra precautions because on a busy day, you could be speaking to 100 people.”

Long‭, ‬nine-hour shifts‭, ‬while masked up‭, ‬often left him breathless‭. ‬“Being strapped into something like an N95‭ ‬mask wasn't a happy experience‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬So while people clung to their jobs‭, ‬Misquith looked for side hustles that could be pursued legally while holding a full-time job in the UAE‭. ‬“I got an e-trader license that legally enabled you to operate outside of the scope of your work even if you were on a dependent‭ ‬visa or company visa‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

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Step 2‭ ‬was to‭ ‬“develop himself”‭. ‬Although he studied engineering in college‭, ‬he had valuable‭, ‬real-world experience only in marketing‭. ‬“But I didn't have the educational qualifications or certifications to back that up if I was to put that down on a resume‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬Misquith spent his free time earning certifications from platforms like Google‭, ‬Semrush‭, ‬and HubSpot and also enrolled‭ ‬in online diploma courses in social media marketing and digital marketing‭. ‬He networked actively on LinkedIn‭, ‬reached out to personal channels to spread word about his work and finally landed his first US-based client‭. ‬Soon‭, ‬his earnings from these jobs were comfortable enough to convince him to quit his full-time job in March 2022‭.‬

The pandemic may have wreaked havoc on the world several years ago but the current geopolitical tensions sparked by the Iran war‭, ‬have triggered a sense of déjà vu among workers worldwide as they‭, ‬once again‭, ‬grapple with familiar challenges like job instability‭, ‬steep pay cuts‭, ‬layoffs and tumbling markets‭. ‬But experts insist that instead of drowning in despair‭, ‬workers can survive and even thrive‭, ‬in such uncertain times by upskilling and pivoting to other fields‭.‬

Pedro Lacerda‭, ‬Senior Vice President of recruitment‭, ‬staffing and HR service providers TASC Outsourcing says that professionals‭ ‬who have successfully transitioned to new sectors often enjoy greater career success as those sectors tend to have long-term demand‭. ‬“For example‭, ‬individuals from traditional administrative or customer service roles have moved into digital support‭, ‬e-commerce operations‭, ‬or tech-enabled services after gaining relevant skills‭,‬”‭ ‬he explains‭.‬

The war has also fuelled a demand for more jobs in sectors that are‭ ‬“closely tied to long-term national priorities”‭, ‬says Lacerda‭, ‬“such as technology‭, ‬digital transformation‭, ‬healthcare‭, ‬logistics and financial services‭.‬”‭ ‬And as organizations strengthen their operations and digital infrastructure‭, ‬professionals working in cybersecurity‭, ‬data analytics‭, ‬supply chain management‭, ‬remote operations and risk management are also much sought-after‭. ‬Interestingly‭, ‬companies are also eyeing roles like Misquith's that are flexible‭, ‬“such as project-based hiring and specialized consulting‭.‬”

A career pivot in challenging times

On platforms like Reddit and Facebook‭, ‬workers have shared anxieties about living in uncertain times‭, ‬experiencing layoffs and pay cuts‭, ‬and dealing with visa-related complications‭. ‬Aws Ismail‭, ‬director of recruitment‭, ‬outsourcing and training provider Marc‭ ‬Ellis explains that he hasn't witnessed such job cuts yet but if someone has lost their job‭, ‬“speed matters”‭. ‬“The first two weeks are critical‭. ‬Candidates need to activate their networks‭, ‬speak to recruiters‭, ‬and apply strategically rather than randomly‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭.‬

They should also look at how they can switch to in-demand jobs or sectors where they can use their transferable skills‭, ‬upskill‭ ‬through short courses or certifications that have market value‭, ‬and gain practical experience by grabbing internships‭, ‬freelance‭ ‬roles or project-based work‭. ‬Lacerda also stresses the importance of networking as it‭ ‬“opens doors to opportunities that may not be publicly advertised‭.‬”

Ismail cites an example of a candidate who had lost his job in traditional banking operations during the pandemic and struggled‭ ‬to get a similar role‭. ‬“But he invested three months in getting a data analytics certification and repositioned himself‭. ‬He is now working in a fintech‭ ‬firm on a higher package with better growth prospects‭. ‬The key was aligning his existing experience with a growing field‭,‬”‭ ‬he points out‭.‬

Mistakes to avoid

Kevin Alexander‭, ‬founder‭ & ‬partner‭, ‬Design Cave 3D grew up in Dubai where his father ran an exhibition business‭. ‬He joined the business in 2015‭ ‬after studying mechanical engineering‭, ‬but the pandemic shuttered it down‭.‬

He briefly worked in a kids'‭ ‬entertainment company and also launched a venture with a friend‭, ‬which was short-lived‭. ‬“After that‭, ‬I took a step back and became more intentional about what I wanted to pursue long-term‭,‬”‭ ‬he says‭. ‬He started researching the 3D printing and additive manufacturing space‭, ‬learnt 3D design software like Fusion 360‭ & ‬Blender through online resources like YouTube‭, ‬and gained hands-on experience by working on actual models and projects‭. ‬He finally started Design Cave 3D in 2022‭. ‬

In retrospect‭, ‬he credits his mentors for helping him focus on the nitty-gritties of starting a business and says consistency and patience are key‭. ‬“It's easy to get distracted or demotivated when progress feels slow or unclear‭. ‬You have to keep showing up‭, ‬keep learning‭, ‬and keep moving things forward even when results aren't immediate‭.‬”

Experts point out that candidates often make the mistake of adopting a passive approach to the job market or fixating on previous roles during a job search‭. ‬“This can make it harder to see new opportunities where their skills might be valuable‭,‬”‭ ‬Lacerda points out‭. ‬Candidates also often panic and apply for irrelevant jobs‭. ‬“They wait to hear from companies rather than actively doing a search and reaching out to their network and qualified recruiters‭,‬”‭ ‬says Ismail‭. ‬“In this market‭, ‬those who stay adaptable‭, ‬visible‭, ‬and commercially aware tend to secure opportunities faster‭. ‬And those who wait for stability before acting often fall behind‭.‬”

Misquith suggests that financially capable individuals consider alternatives such as going independent‭, ‬starting a business‭, ‬or‭ ‬developing multiple income streams in the current scenario‭ - ‬especially in situations where a company is willing to continue sponsoring a work visa but is unable to offer full salary compensation‭. ‬“There are options like applying for a part time work permit and all the company has to do is sign an NOC‭, ‬in order to apply for‭ ‬the MOHRE permit‭,‬”‭ ‬he points out‭.‬

Misquith‭, ‬who wrote about his successful career transition on Reddit last month‭, ‬explains that one can cope with current uncertainties by either mindlessly watching eight hours of TV‭, ‬or use that time to proactively search for other opportunities‭. ‬“There are plenty of free certifications out there‭,‬”‭ ‬he points out‭. ‬“And the AI revolution is already here‭. ‬I know that a lot of these AI tools are offering free courses‭, ‬so I'm going to use most of this summer to take up all the free certifications‭.‬”

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