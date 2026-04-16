Doha Hosts Virtual Draw Ceremony For Team Sports At GCC Games

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Doha, Qatar: The Organizing Committee of 4th GCC Games – Doha 2026 staged the official draw ceremony for the team sports competitions on Thursday via advanced virtual communication technology. Held at Lusail Hall at the Qatar Olympic Committee headquarters, the event brought together heads of delegations from GCC nations and attracted strong media presence, reflecting the importance and prestige of the occasion.

At the beginning of the ceremony, Mohammed Issa Al-Fadala, Head of the Sports Committee, welcomed attendees and media representatives, emphasizing that the meeting forms part of ongoing preparations and close coordination to ensure competitions are delivered to the highest technical and organizational standards.

He highlighted that this step builds on continuous cooperation between the Organizing Committee and GCC Olympic Committees, strengthening readiness and contributing to an exceptional edition of the Games. Al Fadala added that sport remains a powerful bridge that fosters unity and solidarity among GCC nations, embodying shared values and the spirit of brotherhood and fair play. He expressed confidence that the draw would pave the way for exciting and highly competitive matches during the Games, scheduled to take place in Doha from May 11 to 22, 2026.

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The handball draw was conducted by Mr. Hamad Misfer Al Nuaimi, Handball Competition Manager, in accordance with international regulations, with participation from Qatar (host nation), Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, the volleyball draw was carried out by Mr. Yousef Kano, Volleyball Competition Manager, alongside former players Saeed Al Hatmi and Ali Ishaq, also following international rules, with all six GCC national teams taking part.

The fourth edition of the Games, taking place from May 11 to 22, will feature the participation of elite athletes from the GCC countries, who will compete in 19 sports, including handball, table tennis, athletics, squash, padel, fencing, boxing, taekwondo, karate, swimming, billiards and snooker, basketball (5x5), basketball (3x3), shooting, archery, volleyball, equestrian, and bowling.

The competitions will be hosted across 10 venues, including Aspire Dome, Qatar Sports Club, Khalifa International Tennis, Squash and Badminton Complex, Lusail Shooting Range, Al Gharafa Sports Club, and other leading sports facilities.

Historically, the inaugural GCC Games were held in Manama, Bahrain, from October 11 to 22, 2011, featuring six nations and around 1,500 athletes competing in 11 sports, with Qatar finishing third (7 gold, 11 silver, 2 bronze). The second edition took place in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, from October 12 to 26, 2015, with five participating nations and nearly 1,500 athletes across 15 sports, where Qatar again secured third place with 59 medals (21 gold, 22 silver, 16 bronze). The third edition was hosted by Kuwait City, Kuwait, from May 16 to 31, 2022, with six nations and over 1,500 athletes competing in 16 sports; Qatar finished fifth with a total of 52 medals (16 gold, 21 silver, 15 bronze).