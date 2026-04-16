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News Update! (16-04-2026)
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Quick update on the top stories...
Opportunities seen galore for Qatar's manufacturing sector, post war.
Minister of Transport, Italian Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, Transport discuss cooperation in transportation, logistic services.Minister of Transport logistic services infrastructure
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