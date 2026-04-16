Asean Committee In Doha Set To Launch More Activities

The Asean Committee in Doha (ACD) recently held its 74th meeting, chaired by the ambassador of Vietnam, Nguyen Huy Hiep. Vietnam is the current chair of the Asean's diplomatic engagement in Qatar.

The meeting, held in Doha, brought together Heads of Missions of Asean member states to discuss and adopt the ACD's Calendar of Activities for 2026, outlining key priorities and initiatives to guide the committee's work throughout the year.

In his opening remarks, ambassador Nguyen welcomed participants and expressed appreciation for their continued cooperation and flexibility, noting that the meeting took place amid evolving regional circumstances.

He also commended the Royal Thai embassy in Doha for its successful chairmanship in 2025, highlighting its contribution to strengthening the Asean unity and enhancing the bloc's visibility in Qatar through a wide range of meaningful initiatives.

As Vietnam assumes the ACD chairmanship for 2026, ambassador Nguyen reaffirmed the country's commitment to building on these achievements and advancing a more cohesive, proactive, and forward-looking Asean community in Doha.

He emphasised that the 2026 Calendar of Activities will focus on strengthening co-ordination among Asean missions while expanding engagement with the Qatari partners, including comprehensive initiatives that highlight Asean's shared values, cultural diversity, and commitment to sustainable development.