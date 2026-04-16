KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Three new members of KION GROUP AG's Supervisory Board to be elected at Annual General Meeting in May 2026 (news with additional features)

16.04.2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

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Three new members of KION GROUP AG's Supervisory Board to be elected at Annual General Meeting in May 2026

Dr. Alexander Dibelius, Kui Jiang and Dr. Shaojun Sun will no longer run for office

With Dr. Ralf Krieger, Wang Decheng and Jin Zhao, three internationally experienced senior executives are designated successors Selection of candidates ensures continuity in the work of the Board

Frankfurt am Main, April 16, 2026 – The members of KION GROUP AG's Supervisory Board Dr. Alexander Dibelius, Kui Jiang and Dr. Shaojun Sun will resign from their positions with effect from the end of the Annual General Meeting on May 28, 2026. Therefore, new elections of three Supervisory Board members representing the shareholders are required by the Annual General Meeting. Nominees ensure continuity in KION's Supervisory Board Based on a corresponding proposal by the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board proposes three internationally experienced senior executives to be elected to the Supervisory Board. Dr. Ralf Krieger (born 1964) is an independent management consultant. From 2011 to 2024, Dr. Krieger served as Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Management of Freudenberg SE, a global technology group. During the same period, he was also a Member of the Management Board and General Partner of Freudenberg & Co. KG. In these roles, he was responsible for the group's global financial management and played a key role in the company's strategic development. Dr. Krieger holds a PhD in Business Administration from the University of Mannheim (1995) and a master's degree in business administration and management from the same university (1990). Wang Decheng (born 1978) is Deputy Chairman of Weichai Holding Group, based in Weifang, China, since July 2023. In October 2023, he became in addition General Manager of Weichai Power. Mr. Wang has built his career at Weichai Power, where he has held a number of senior management and technical leadership positions. He holds a PhD in Engineering from Tianjin University. Jin Zhao (born 1985) has been Vice General Manager of Weichai Holding Group since 2025. In the same year, he also became General Manager of the Weichai European Operations Center in Luxembourg. Mr. Zhao spent his entire career with Weichai Power where he held a series of senior management roles with a focus on international business and global markets. He holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from Harbin Institute of Technology in Harbin, China. The Company KION is shaping world trade – globally, regionally, locally – and ensures that its customers' supply chains reach their full potential: efficient, smart, sustainable, and reliable with real-time traceability and high delivery speed. The company's full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, integrated automation technologies, AI-based solutions, and software as well as all related services. KION's supply chain solutions enable the smooth flow of materials and information in our customers' warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries worldwide. The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in the EMEA region based on the number of units sold in 2024. Based on revenue for the year 2024, KION is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. In the warehouse automation market, KION is the world's leading provider based on 2024 revenue. At the end of 2025, more than 2.0 million industrial trucks of KION were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has more than 42,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. € 11.3 billion in the 2025 financial year. You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database as well as on our respective brands' websites. (cs)

Disclaimer This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the

United States or in any other jurisdiction. This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ significantly from the results that are currently expected due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in economic or industry-specific conditions, changes in the market environment or political situation, changes in domestic or international legislation, interest rate or exchange rate fluctuations, legal disputes and investigations, and the availability of financial resources. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements in this release. Further information for media representatives



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