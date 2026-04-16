Elray Resources Inc. / Key word(s): Financial

Elray Resources, Inc. Provides Corporate Update on Strategic Repositioning, Platform Expansion and Commercialization Roadmap

16.04.2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Company Highlights Strengthened Balance Sheet, Audited Financials and Revenue-Generating Operations as It Advances Scalable AI-Powered Gaming and Event-Based Trading Platform LAS VEGAS, NV - April 16, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Elray Resources, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELRA), doing business as Elray Gaming (the“Company”), a technology-driven platform company developing and operating AI-powered infrastructure for event-based trading, gaming and digital wagering markets, today announced a corporate update regarding its strategic repositioning, financial transformation and commercialization initiatives. Corporate Transformation and Financial Strengthening The Company has completed a series of strategic restructuring initiatives designed to enhance its capital structure, streamline operations, and position Elray Gaming for scalable growth across global gaming and event-driven trading markets. Key milestones include:

Filing of amended and restated Articles of Incorporation and Bylaws.

Strengthening of corporate governance, including board enhancements.

Completion of audited financial statements for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, with the FY 2025 audit currently in progress. Reduction and restructuring of legacy liabilities. These actions establish a strengthened financial and governance foundation to support strategic partnerships, capital formation initiatives, and long-term shareholder value creation. Positioned at the Convergence of Gaming and Event-Based Trading Elray Gaming is building a scalable, asset-light, AI-powered B2B and B2C platform designed to operate at the intersection of gaming, sports betting and financial trading. The Company is targeting multiple high-growth segments within the global iGaming market, estimated at approximately $87 billion and projected to exceed $300 billion over the next decade, according to industry research. Primary product verticals include:

Prediction Market Infrastructure - Event-driven trading platform

ELRA Mystery Box & Sweepstake Tournaments - Gamified probability platform iGaming & Casino Platforms - Integrated gaming solutions Proprietary Technology: The ELRA Core Platform

All product verticals are powered by ELRA Core, a unified technology stack enabling scalable deployment across multiple applications. ELRA Core integrates trading engines, AI-driven pricing and risk management, wallet infrastructure, and compliance systems into a single architecture, enabling efficient expansion across both B2B partnerships and direct-to-consumer offerings. Commercialization and Revenue Model

The Company is executing a phased commercialization strategy. Existing white-label casino operations are currently generating revenue, with additional partnerships and platform deployments under development. Revenue streams include transaction fees, spreads, licensing, gaming participation and data monetization. This diversified model is designed to generate high-margin, recurring revenue across both B2B and direct-to-consumer channels, while leveraging a single underlying technology platform. Management Commentary

Brian Goodman, Chief Executive Officer, stated:“We believe Elray is uniquely positioned as an early-stage platform with both operational validation and significant upside. “Unlike typical early-stage companies, we have already established revenue-generating operations and completed a comprehensive financial restructuring, creating a stronger foundation for growth. “We are now executing on a scalable, AI-powered platform strategy - ELRA Core - that enables multiple product verticals across gaming and event-based trading. Our objective is to capture meaningful market share in what we believe will be one of the most dynamic segments of the global digital economy.” About Elray Gaming

Elray Gaming is a technology-driven platform company focused on AI-powered infrastructure for gaming and event-based trading markets. The Company is developing a scalable ecosystem designed to support multiple product verticals across global digital wagering and interactive entertainment markets. ** Further Details can be found on the OTC markets website at Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategy, commercialization plans, market opportunity, and future growth. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Contact

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News Source: Elray Resources Inc.

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