Coal Ministry To Launch 15Th Commercial Mine Auction Round On April 17

MENAFN - KNN India)The Ministry of Coal will launch the 15th round of commercial coal mine auctions on April 17, 2026, alongside a stakeholder consultation in Mumbai focused on“Atmanirbhar Bharat: Coal for Energy Security.”

The event will be attended by Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt and is aimed at engaging industry participants while advancing the government's strategy to strengthen domestic coal production and energy security.

The upcoming auction round will offer a mix of fully explored and partially explored coal blocks under liberalised terms to promote ease of doing business and attract wider participation, including new entrants and technology-driven firms.

Since the introduction of commercial coal mining in 2020, the government has focused on enhancing transparency, competition and private sector participation in the sector. The framework has contributed to increased domestic coal availability and reduced dependence on imports.

According to the ministry, the 15th round is expected to boost investment, generate employment and support industrial growth by ensuring a steady and reliable coal supply for key sectors.

The initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to build a competitive coal ecosystem while reinforcing India's energy security and self-reliance objectives.

(KNN Bureau)

