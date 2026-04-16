What Makes A Photograph A Photograph? The Photography Show 2026 Offers New Perspectives

MENAFN - USA Art News) The Photography Show 2026 Brings 77 Galleries to the Park Avenue Armory

What counts as a photograph in 2026? At New York's Park Avenue Armory, the question is being tested across vintage prints, contemporary lens-based work, and a new fair sector designed to widen the frame. The Photography Show, presented by the Association of International Photography Art Dealers (AIPAD), returns April 22–26, 2026, for its 45th edition with 77 local, national, and international galleries.

For AIPAD, the fair has long served as a barometer for photography's shifting status in the art market. Once treated primarily as a documentary medium, photography now occupies a far more expansive place in collecting and scholarship, and this year's edition reflects that evolution with unusual clarity. The exhibitor list brings together long-standing members and first-time participants, creating a mix of institutional memory and fresh commercial energy.

Among the newcomers are Galerie Sophie Scheidecker in Paris, Central Server Works in Los Angeles, and Ruiz-Healy Art in New York. Returning exhibitors include Edwynn Houk Gallery of New York, which has participated for more than four decades and continues to present vintage photography from 1917 to 1939 alongside contemporary works that have helped shape the medium's canon. JDC Fine Art of San Diego will show content-driven work by established and emerging artists, while Vasari of Buenos Aires will focus on historic and contemporary Argentine voices. Marshall Gallery of Los Angeles, which joined AIPAD in 2024, will present contemporary lens-based art with an emphasis on experimental and conceptual processes and printmaking.

A notable addition this year is Focal Point, a new sector devoted to solo presentations by galleries and artists working in lens-based photography. The section is intended to sharpen attention on the medium's flexibility while also signaling where it may be headed next. In a fair landscape increasingly shaped by specialization, the move gives AIPAD another way to frame photography not as a fixed category, but as a field still in motion.

Programming will extend beyond the booths through AIPAD Talks, which will gather artists, curators, and scholars for conversations about photography's role in history, identity, and perception. Lydia Melamed Johnson, executive director of AIPAD and the Photography Show, said the talks program highlights photography's power to question history, shape identity, and inspire new ways of seeing.

Taken together, the fair's 45th edition suggests that photography's appeal lies not only in its market strength, but in its continuing ability to absorb new technologies, new voices, and new ideas about what an image can do.