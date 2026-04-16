Investornewsbreaks Roth Capital Partners Appoints Seth Appel Head Of ATM And Equity Alternatives Banking

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Roth Capital Partners announced the appointment of Seth Appel as head of ATM and equity alternatives banking, bringing more than 30 years of capital markets experience to expand the firm's equity capital markets capabilities and support growth companies in raising capital. In connection with the appointment, Appel will also serve as co-chief investment officer of the RoHo Capital Opportunities Fund, a joint venture with Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), focused on providing debt financing solutions to small- and micro-cap public companies.

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About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S.

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