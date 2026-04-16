Nordic Countries Record Major Successes In Energy Transition

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Sustained investment in wind and hydroelectric infrastructure has pushed electricity prices in parts of Scandinavia to historic lows. Prices have fallen below zero in some places due to abundant renewable energy supply, an outcome that has established the Nordic region as a working model of what a mature clean energy transition can deliver.

That said, significant steps by for-profit entities like GeoSolar Technologies Inc. are being made to gradually make renewable energy available to communities in the U.S. It is just a matter of time before...

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GreenEnergyStocks (“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy. GreenEnergyStocks is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.