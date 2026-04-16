Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNGX) Advances CTCL Research With Interim Analysis, Comparative Study Results

Soligenix reports clinical update centered on cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects the skin. The interim update highlighted that the overall blinded aggregate response rate observed in patients who have completed treatment remains consistent with prior reporting. In addition, the company reported positive results from a study evaluating HyBryte(TM) against Valchlor(R), an existing treatment option for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

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Advancing clinical research while generating positive data is a critical combination in biotechnology, particularly when addressing diseases with limited treatment options. Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) is demonstrating that momentum as it provides both an encouraging clinical update from its phase 3 FLASH2 study and positive comparative clinical results for its HyBryte therapy, reinforcing the company's focus on developing innovative treatments for serious conditions.

The research highlighted in these announcements centers on cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (“CTCL”), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that primarily affects the skin. According to the National Cancer Institute, CTCL can cause persistent skin lesions, plaques and tumors, often leading to significant...

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