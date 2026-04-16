Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Nears Drill Program Start As Part Of Multi-Pronged Gold Revenue Strategy

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) and may include paid advertising.

Canadian near-term precious metal producer ESGold is advancing toward the May start of a drill program expected to further define priority targets on its 20,618-hectare Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec The company is simultaneously working to construct a fully permitted mill on site and expand the scope of its exploration ESGold is employing a low CapEx strategy that includes funding from a private placement initiative and an agreement with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. that provides a credit facility and a dedicated buyer of gold and silver produced from its planned tailings cleanup operation Despite market fluctuations, gold has effectively doubled in value since January 2025 and is expected to remain at near-record levels in the coming months, benefiting companies positioned to provide supply for continued demand

Clean process near-term gold and silver production company ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is completing preparations for anticipated drilling operations in May at its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec while simultaneously progressing toward mill construction and an expanded exploration footprint.

“We are fully funded to execute on this plan, and our focus is on disciplined execution across both development and exploration as we move through what we believe will be a very important period for the company,” ESGold CEO Gordon Robb stated in a news release earlier this...

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