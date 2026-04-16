MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Isuzu and Toyota to Jointly Develop Japan's First Mass-produced Light-duty Fuel Cell Electric Truck

TOKYO, Apr 16, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Isuzu Motors Limited (headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan; hereinafter "Isuzu") and Toyota Motor Corporation (headquartered in Toyota, Aichi, Japan; hereinafter "Toyota") have agreed to collaborate on the development toward the mass production of a next-generation light-duty fuel cell (FC) electric truck. This vehicle is based on Isuzu's "ELF EV" BEV*1 light-duty truck and combines Toyota's new fuel cell system (3rd-generation FC system); both companies will jointly develop the system to ensure its compatibility, and aiming to start production in FY2027, both companies will further advance technologies capable of supporting the high-utilization operating conditions unique to commercial vehicles, based on its multi-pathway approach to powertrains, while helping build a hydrogen society and carbon neutral logistics sector.

Light-duty trucks are often used for deliveries to supermarkets, convenience stores, and other services that support everyday life. In many cases, these vehicles are equipped with refrigeration or frozen storage capabilities and make multiple deliveries per day, requiring long operating hours and being driven long distances. Under such operating conditions, quick energy replenishment is essential to maintaining operational efficiency.

For such high-utilization applications, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs)*2 which use hydrogen as a high-energy-density fuel, represent an effective option. Compared to BEVs, which face the challenge of long charging times, FCEVs can significantly reduce refueling time. Furthermore, because they offer a long driving range per refueling, they are well-suited for harsh operating environments. Furthermore, like BEVs, FCEVs produce little vibration or noise and emit no CO2 while in use, thereby contributing to reduced environmental impact.

The new vehicle will be based on the ELF EV, launched in 2023 and designed using I-MACS*3, Isuzu's product development platform. It adopts Toyota's next-generation fuel cell stack, enhancing vehicle durability and extending its service life. One of the challenges to the widespread adoption of FCEVs is the high vehicle price point. Isuzu is working to reduce costs by optimizing the vehicle body structure and reviewing manufacturing processes. Meanwhile, Toyota is undertaking similar efforts through innovations in fuel cell design and manufacturing processes.

In addition, by leveraging the technologies, expertise, and insights gained through the joint development of the next-generation fuel cell route bus "ERGA FCV", as well as the results of the FC light-duty truck social implementation project conducted by Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation, the two companies will advance the sophistication of control technologies and system improvements to enhance fuel cell durability, achieving the high levels of reliability and practicality required of commercial vehicles.

As initiatives to expand hydrogen utilization advance at the national and local government levels, the two companies are working with local governments and businesses in each region to support the wider adoption of hydrogen mobility. Isuzu will broaden the options for hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles by putting Japan's strengths in FC technology into practical use, and will steadily advance efforts toward building a hydrogen society. Toyota positions hydrogen as an important energy source and is advancing various initiatives in producing, transporting, storing, and using hydrogen in collaboration with a wide range of partners across industries. Going forward, Toyota will continue to accelerate efforts to expand the use of hydrogen and contribute to the realization of a hydrogen society.

*1 Battery Electric Vehicle

*2 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

*3 Abbreviation for Isuzu Modular Architecture and Component Standard. A development approach that enables the flexible combination of components and devices to meet diverse needs, applied in anticipation of future advancement in technologies and the expansion of vehicle types in the future.

"Achieving zero, and adding new value beyond it"

As part of efforts to pass our beautiful "Home Planet" to the next generation, Toyota has identified and is helping to solve issues faced by individuals and overall society, which Toyota calls "Achieving Zero," hoping to help reduce the negative impacts caused by these issues to people and the environment to zero. Additionally, Toyota is also looking "Beyond Zero" to create and provide greater value by continuing to diligently seek ways to improve lives and society for the future.

About Beyond Zero:

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives:

Source: Toyota Motor CorporationSectors: Automotive, EVs, Transportation