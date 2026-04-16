A Paw-Sitively Powerful Partner In Care: How One Furry Teammate Is Transforming Maynard Children's Hospital

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

At first glance, James and Connie Maynard Children's Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, North Carolina, looks like any other bustling pediatric center. But look a little closer - down near knee level - and you might spot an unexpected team member trotting confidently beside a Child Life Specialist: a golden retriever-Labrador-doodle mix named Samus Aran, or“Sam” for short.

Sam isn't just any hospital visitor. She's the hospital's first full‐time facility dog, a milestone for Maynard Children's Hospital and one that has captured the hearts of patients, families and staff alike.

Sam is one of many specially trained facility dogs in hospitals across the country that are becoming an important part of pediatric cancer care, offering comfort, motivation and emotional support to young patients facing some of the toughest treatments of their lives.

Since joining the team in 2023 - after years of planning, advocacy, and training - Sam has worked alongside Child Life Specialists to help children manage their hospital experiences through play, relaxation and companionship. Her presence has brought many smiles to patients undergoing treatment, including those in pediatric oncology units, and she's quickly become a cherished member of the team.

A hero's origin story

The Aflac Childhood Cancer Foundation was one of the first supporters of the Maynard Canine Crew through the Aflac Child Life Grant program, which has assisted with veterinary care, grooming and other canine necessities since Sam's arrival in 2023.

“Facility dogs like Sam bring a level of comfort and connection that can change a child's entire hospital experience,” said Buffy Swinehart, senior manager, Aflac Corporate Social Responsibility.“Supporting Child Life services is central to Aflac's mission, because every child deserves to feel safe, supported and cared for during their medical journey, and Sam delivers that like he's, well, a best friend.”

Sam's name may ring a bell, as she's named after a character in a popular video game. But while her namesake battles alien threats, this Sam uses her superpowers for something closer to home: comfort, connection and emotional support.

Born on April 9, 2022, Sam was raised and trained through Canine Assistants, a program known for its bond‐based approach - meaning Sam doesn't follow strict commands but instead reads emotional cues and adapts to what each child needs. Her training included exposure to hospital environments and some field training in Atlanta, preparing her to navigate common hospital fixtures like walkers and wheelchairs.

A day in the life of a four‐legged healer

Now, as a full‐time member of the Maynard Canine Crew, Sam works 40 hours a week, making her a reliable presence during some of the hardest moments a child or family may experience. But don't let the professional vest fool you - Sam is also a goofy girl with a love of apples, peanut butter cookies and all sorts of toys.

While Sam delivers cuddles in abundance, she's specially trained to help children cope with anxiety, medical procedures and long hospital stays. Her therapeutic toolkit includes:

Modeling how to lie still for imaging or other procedures Snuggling with children during stressful moments Reducing fear with her friendly, nonjudgmental presence Helping motivate children to walk, play or complete physical goals Demonstrating tasks like taking medicine from a syringe (yes, she practices this!)

“A lot of times it's easier for kids to trust a dog than a person they don't know,” said Ashton Ayers, Child Life Specialist and Sam's handler.“Sam analyzes what someone needs and helps make the hospital feel more normal and less scary by helping prepare patients for treatments and procedures, and showing lots of love in the process.”

A hospital hallway becomes a little more like home

Research shows that interactions with therapy animals can reduce stress, ease anxiety and promote emotional well-being for children in hospital settings.1 Spend even a few minutes watching Sam work, and it's easy to see how her presence transforms the hospital environment - children who haven't smiled all day break into laughter when she trots in with a toy in her mouth.

And it's not just the children benefiting from her talents - Sam has become a grounding force for the hospital staff as well. The work of caring for critically ill children can be emotionally heavy, and the presence of a gentle, canine coworker can bring a sense of comfort.

Programs like Maynard Canine Crew demonstrate how animal-assisted interventions can transform a clinical environment into one that feels safer, more hopeful and, sometimes, a little more like home.

Learn more and support the mission

Want to learn more about how Aflac supports children and families facing childhood cancer and blood disorders, including initiatives like this one? Visit: AflacChildhoodCancer.



1 Kelker HP, Siddiqui HK, Beck AM, Kline JA (March 14, 2025). Therapy Dogs for Anxiety in Children in the Emergency Department: A Randomized Clinical Trial. Journal of the American Medical Association.

Aflac includes Aflac and/or Aflac New York and/or Continental American Insurance Company and /or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a solicitation for insurance.

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