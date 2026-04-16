Pakistani Prime Minister Leaves Doha
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan HE Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif departed Doha on Thursday after a working visit to the country.
His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off at Doha International Airport by Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, and Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the State HE Muhammad Aamer.
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