ADT To Release First Quarter 2026 Results On Thursday, April 30
Participants may listen to a live webcast through the investor relations website at adt. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website within 24 hours of the live event.
Alternatively, participants may listen to the live call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international) and providing the access code 4948265. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-800-770-2030 (domestic) or 1-609-800-9909 (international) and providing the access code 4948265.
About ADT
ADT is a leading provider of security, interactive, and smart home solutions serving residential and small business customers in the U.S. Through innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and a premium customer experience delivered by the largest network of smart home security professionals in the U.S., ADT empowers people to protect and connect to what matters most, every second, every day. For more information, visit.CONTACT: Investor Relations:... Media Relations:...
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