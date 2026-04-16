Finosec Crosses 100+ ICBA Bank Mark, Accelerating Governance Modernization

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Finosec, a leading governance platform for financial institutions, today announced that more than 100 Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA ) member banks are now using the Finosec platform to strengthen and modernize their cybersecurity governance programs.

This milestone represents more than customer growth-it signals a broader transformation underway across the community banking sector. Increasingly, ICBA member institutions are prioritizing more structured, transparent, and sustainable approaches to cybersecurity oversight.

As an ICBA Preferred Service Provider for Cybersecurity Governance, Finosec is dedicated to helping community banks centralize oversight, streamline compliance efforts, and implement governance programs that are both effective and practical.

“The adoption of Finosec across our membership reflects an appreciation for practical and scalable solutions that align with their business models and needs,” ICBA Chief Innovation Officer Wayne Miller said.“Finosec has demonstrated clear value in helping community banks strengthen cybersecurity governance, which is why the platform continues to resonate so strongly with our members.”

Governance continues to be a critical area of focus for financial institutions, particularly as regulatory expectations evolve and threat landscapes grow more complex. Finosec's platform is designed to provide community banks with a clear, predictable path forward enabling them to manage risk with greater confidence while maintaining operational efficiency.

“We partnered with ICBA because of their commitment to innovation,” said Finosec CEO Zach Duke.“We're honored to support more than 100 ICBA institutions on this journey, and this milestone reflects the urgency that ICBA member banks have for getting governance right.”

About Finosec

Finosec is a leading provider of automated cybersecurity governance solutions for financial institutions. Headquartered in Alpharetta, GA, Finosec helps banks and credit unions streamline compliance, reduce risk, and enhance audit readiness through its innovative platform, including InfoSec Governance 360, Cybersecurity Assessment Tool, Access Management, and Vendor Governance. By simplifying complex regulatory requirements and automating time-consuming processes, Finosec empowers institutions to focus on proactive cybersecurity and strategic growth. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Katherine Ring

Chief Growth Officer

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