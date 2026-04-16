Fuel Imports From Russia And Belarus To Afghanistan And Central Asia Increase By 50%

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok):According to reports, imports of petroleum products from Russia and Belarus to Afghanistan and Central Asian countries via rail increased by more than 50 percent in the first three months of 2026.

Reuters reported yesterday (Wednesday), citing traders, that the increase comes as Russia has redirected its energy flows away from Europe, while the Iran war has reduced oil supplies from the Middle East.

The report states:“Afghanistan and Central Asia increased fuel imports from Russia and Belarus via rail by more than 50 percent in the first quarter, as Moscow diverts energy flows from Europe and the Iran war limits oil deliveries from the Middle East.”

It adds that total fuel shipments to the region reached 3.347 million metric tons between January and March.

According to the report, since the European Union imposed sanctions on Russian petroleum products in February 2023, the region has become a key export market for Russian fuel.

The report also notes that although Russia has banned gasoline exports until the end of July, many Central Asian countries with intergovernmental fuel supply agreements with Russia are exempt from these restrictions.