Emirates Islamic Drives SME Growth And Engagement Through AED 1 Million Business Banking Campaign

Dubai, UAE, April 2026: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, announced the launch of a new Business Banking campaign, aimed at supporting Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) customers and strengthening business resilience, as part of its continued commitment to businesses across the UAE.

In line with its focus on delivering high-value solutions, the bank has introduced a campaign that rewards customers for strengthening their business banking relationships, while encouraging sustainable growth. With a total prize pool of AED 1 million, specifically designed to empower and support SMEs in the UAE, the initiative will see over 50 winners during the campaign period. The campaign, which runs from 1 April to 30 June 2026, aims to strengthen Emirates Islamic Business Banking's relationship with its customers

The initiative rewards customers for growing their average balances in Business Banking Accounts. This approach encourages them to make incremental deposits, while further solidifying Emirates Islamic's position as a trusted partner in the SME ecosystem.

Currently, over 40,000 SMEs bank with Emirates Islamic's business banking segment. Businesses can participate in the campaign by increasing and maintaining their average balances in the Account, thereby increasing their chances to win. To further incentivise growth, new-to-bank customers will receive double entries into the draws, providing added benefits for emerging businesses to kickstart their financial journey.

With a total prize pool of AED 1 million, the campaign will reward 55 winners over three months, offering multiple opportunities to win. The grand finale draw will award a top prize of AED 250,000 alongside AED 100,000 prizes for two winners and AED 25,000 prizes for

12 winners. In the preceding months, customers can win AED 10,000 and AED 5,000 prizes.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic said:“At Emirates Islamic, we remain committed to supporting our SME customers as they navigate evolving market conditions. This campaign demonstrates our focus on encouraging sustainable growth while strengthening long-term relationships. SMEs are at the core of our strategic agenda and are integral to the UAE's economic diversification and growth. This campaign contributes to meaningful, long-term socio-economic progress and enables us to shape a more inclusive and future-ready SME economy that caters to the broader economic momentum of the UAE.”

Ghazanfar Naqvi, Head of Business Banking at Emirates Islamic, added:“Emirates Islamic is a customer-first, relationship-driven bank that truly understands and supports the needs of entrepreneurs and businesses. This campaign is designed not only to reward customers but to encourage stronger financial foundations and deeper engagement with the banks. It reflects our commitment to empowering businesses with value-driven, transparent and Shari'ah-compliant offerings. It is a testimony to our ongoing support, rewarding SMEs' efforts to grow their businesses and helping them achieve their financial aspirations.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic Bank PJSC (Emirates Islamic) is the Islamic banking arm of the Emirates NBD Group and is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 39 branches and 231 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won the“Islamic Retail Bank of the Year – Middle East” and“Most Innovative Murabaha” awards at the prestigious The Banker's Islamic Banking Awards 2025. Additionally, the bank was named 'Best Islamic Corporate Bank in the World' and 'Best Islamic Financial Institution in the UAE' at the Global Finance – Best Islamic Financial Institutions Awards 2025. Emirates Islamic was also awarded the prestigious title of 'The World's Best Islamic Digital Bank' at the Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2025.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.