Manipur CM Launches 4 Digital Platforms For Smart Governance​

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, April 16 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Thursday launched four digital platforms aimed at significantly improving governance and service delivery across the state.​

An official from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the four portals, the Centralised RTI State Portal, e-Seba Manipur, Explore Manipur, and an AI-enabled Scheme Finder, have been developed by the Department of Information Technology. ​

These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to leveraging digital technologies to enhance transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric governance.​

According to the official, the Centralised RTI State Portal will allow citizens to file and track Right to Information (RTI) applications online. The platform has been developed in compliance with the Supreme Court's March 20, 2024, direction mandating the operationalisation of online RTI systems. The portal is expected to strengthen transparency and accountability across all government departments.​

As many as 287 departments and administrative units have already been integrated into the system, with 266 Public Information Officers onboarded, the official stated.​

The e-Seba Manipur platform is a next-generation service delivery system designed to provide seamless and secure access to government services. It builds upon the earlier e-services platform, which successfully delivered 35 services across districts and recorded over 34 lakh transactions.​

Key services from the Revenue Department and the Employment Exchange, including certificates such as domicile, income, Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backwards Class (OBC), as well as employment-related services, have now been integrated into the new platform. ​

The system is designed to ensure both online and assisted access, particularly benefiting citizens in remote and underserved areas.​

Explore Manipur is a comprehensive digital platform designed to help users discover and experience the state more effectively. ​

It offers features such as smart search, interactive maps, and detailed information on tourism, religious sites, markets, transport, and government services. The platform is expected to support smart tourism initiatives while improving access to essential information for both residents and visitors.​

The AI-enabled Scheme Finder is designed to help citizens easily identify government schemes tailored to their needs. ​

By analysing user inputs, the platform recommends relevant central and state government schemes. This initiative aligns with the broader vision of Digital India and“AI for All,” enhancing awareness and ensuring that eligible beneficiaries can access government support more efficiently.​

Together, these initiatives highlight the state government's continued focus on harnessing technology to improve governance, enhance service delivery, and empower citizens.​

The launch event was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Additional Chief Secretary Anurag Bajpai, Chief Information Commissioner K. Radhashyam Singh, Commissioner to the Chief Minister N. Ashok Kumar, IT Secretary Somorjit Salam, and other senior officials.