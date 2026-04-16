Seth Appel Joins Roth As Head Of ATM & Equity Alternatives Banking And Co-Chief Investment Officer Of Roho Capital Opportunities Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Roth Capital Partners (“Roth”), , is pleased to announce the strategic appointment of Seth Appel as. Mr. Appel brings over 30 years of capital markets experience and will focus on expanding Roth's capabilities in equity capital markets, with particular expertise in helping growth companies raise capital efficiently and creatively. In connection with his appointment, Mr. Appel will also serve as Co-Chief Investment Officer of RoHo Capital Opportunities Fund, a newly formed joint venture between Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: HRZN), an affiliate of Monroe Capital, and CR Financial Holdings, Inc., the holding company for Roth. The fund will be focused on providing debt-financing solutions to small- and micro-cap public companies. This appointment reinforces Roth's commitment to delivering world-class investment banking services by pairing deep market expertise with a client-first approach.

Seth Appel joins Roth with a distinguished track record spanning more than three decades in capital markets. Over the course of his career, he has completed hundreds of transactions, raising more than $25 billion for clients across a wide range of industries. Prior to joining Roth, Mr. Appel served as a Senior Managing Director at B. Riley Securities, Inc. and its predecessor firms, Friedman Billings Ramsey (“FBR”) and MLV & Co. LLC. Earlier in his career, he was Vice President of Listed Trading at Knight Capital Markets, where he spent six years as a listed trader and NASDAQ market maker, deploying firm capital to facilitate transactions for both retail and institutional investors.

Mr. Appel began his career as a public accountant with Arthur Andersen & Co. He is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from The George Washington University and an M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from the New York University Stern School of Business.

“Seth's extensive capital markets experience and proven ability to execute across market cycles make him a tremendous addition to our team. His innovative approach to financing solutions and his deep relationships with institutional and retail investors align perfectly with Roth's mission of serving growth companies and their investors. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard,” said Aaron Gurewitz, Co-CEO and Head of Investment Banking at Roth.

Mr. Appel's appointment further strengthens Roth's capital markets platform as the firm continues to grow its team of experienced professionals dedicated to helping clients navigate complex market environments and achieve their strategic objectives.

About Roth Capital Partners:

Roth Capital Partners is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, Roth is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit .

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