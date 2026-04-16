Libertas Funding Appoints Ralph Scannell Jr. As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- Libertas Funding, a leading private credit provider serving small and middle-market businesses, today announced the appointment of Ralph Scannell Jr. as Chief Operating Officer. Scannell will be based at the firm's headquarters in Greenwich, CT.

The appointment follows a comprehensive internal search conducted over several months to identify a leader capable of scaling the firm's core operations during a phase of significant growth.

"We conducted a search over a number of months to find a leader who could balance institutional rigor with entrepreneurial agility, which is often a rare combination to find," said John Paradisi, CEO of Libertas Funding. "We took our time with this process to ensure we found the absolute right person for our culture and our future. When Ralph surfaced as a candidate through our search efforts, it became clear through our evaluation that he was the best fit for the role. He was at a stage in his career where he was looking to transition out of the traditional banking sector to find a role with more expansive responsibilities, and his leadership is exactly what we need for this next chapter."

A Career Built for This Role

Scannell joins Libertas following his tenure at City National Bank of Florida, where he served as Senior Strategy Leader. In that role, he led multi-year strategic planning, enterprise-wide transformation programs, and cross-functional operational initiatives.

Prior to that, he spent 12 years at HSBC in New York, where he held progressively senior roles including U.S. Head of Payments and Foreign Exchange and U.S. Head of Proposition and Lending for Business Banking. Across these roles, Scannell built a track record of launching new business lines and driving digital-first strategies across complex, matrixed organizations.

A Broader Mandate

In his role at Libertas, Scannell will oversee the firm's core operational infrastructure, including Technology, Vendor Management, Project Management Office (PMO), Credit Operations, Client Support, Collections, and Compliance, as well as Strategic Initiatives and Marketing.

"I have been closely following the evolution of the private credit space and was seeking a role that would provide the opportunity to leverage the sum of my experience in a high-growth environment," said Scannell. "I reached a point in my career where I was looking for increasing responsibilities that would take full advantage of my leadership experience. I'm thrilled that I was able to find an organization that so perfectly matches my professional objectives and offers the specific challenge I was seeking."

Scannell holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Frank G. Zarb School of Business at Hofstra University. He is also a founding director of Jackson's Closet Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support to children and families at the NICU of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

About Libertas Funding Libertas Funding, LLC is a leading provider of capital to small and middle-market businesses. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Greenwich, CT, Libertas has deployed billions in growth capital by combining institutional-grade execution with a partnership-first approach.