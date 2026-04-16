Next Generation Electric Vehicles OEM Strategy Analysis Report 2026 Featuring VW, BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Stellantis, Nio, Toyota, Vinfast, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The EV market offers opportunities in mass-market EV development, adoption of alternative battery chemistries and 800V architecture, and universal platforms to accelerate adoption. OEMs are revisiting electrification targets, focusing on circularity and sustainability amidst supply chain challenges.

Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OEM Strategies on Next Generation Electric Vehicles, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global electric vehicle (EV) market is undergoing a transformative shift driven by geopolitics, regulations, innovative business models, technology, net-zero targets, and evolving consumer preferences.

Supply chain security has been a major challenge in the global EV market, with persistent disruptions from semiconductor shortages, geopolitical instability, tariff changes, and rare earth metal scarcity. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe are revisiting their electrification targets, strategically navigating through global uncertainties and fragmented supply chains. OEMs are relentlessly working on developing mass-market EVs (an affordable range of EVs). Alternate battery chemistries, 800V architecture, and universal platforms will accelerate EV adoption in the coming years.

This analysis examines current trends, key partnerships in the ecosystem, investment patterns, powertrain strategies, and potential EV launches. It examines the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the developments in this market. The study also highlights platform, technology, circularity, and sustainability strategies of global automotive companies as they develop the next generation of EVs.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Universe in Electric Vehicle Market



Growth Opportunity 1: Global Expansions and Upgrades

Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Security Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis



Scope of Analysis

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints Market Entry and Expansion

EVs on the Road Forecast, Global, 2025-2031

EVs on the Road Forecast, Global

Trends in the Global EV Market



Key Trends

Global Production Optimization

Integration of Electrification Value Chain and Supply Chain Diversification

Modular and Universal Platforms

Industry Convergence: EV Charging Infrastructure

Green Energy Security

Alternate Battery Chemistries The Rise of 800V EV Architecture

OEM Electrification Strategies, Global



Powertrain Strategy OEMs: Current vs Future Model Estimates

BMW



BMW Group: Electrification Strategy

BMW Group: PHEV Models BMW Group: BEV Models

BYD



BYD: Electrification Strategy

BYD: PHEV Models BYD: BEV Models

Ford



Ford: Electrification Strategy

Ford: PHEV Models Ford: BEV Models

GM Group



GM Group: Electrification Strategy GM Group: BEV Models

Hyundai Group



Hyundai Group: Electrification Strategy

Hyundai Group: PHEV Models Hyundai Group: BEV Models

Mercedes-Benz



Mercedes-Benz: Electrification Strategy

Mercedes-Benz: PHEV Models Mercedes-Benz: BEV Models

Nio Group



Nio Group: Electrification Strategy Nio Group: BEV Models

Stellantis Group



Stellantis Group: Electrification Strategy

Stellantis Group: Transformation Strategy

Stellantis Group: PHEV Models Stellantis Group: BEV Models

Tesla



Tesla: Electrification Strategy Tesla: BEV Models

Toyota Group



Toyota Group: Electrification Strategy

Toyota Group: PHEV Models Toyota Group: BEV Models

VinFast



VinFast: Electrification Strategy VinFast: BEV Models

VW Group



VW Group: Electrification Strategy

VW Group: PHEV Models VW Group: BEV Models

OEM Battery Strategy, Global

Battery Strategy

OEM Net-Zero and Renewable Energy Strategies, Global

Net-Zero Targets and RE 100

OEM Battery Recycling Strategies, Global



Battery Strategy

Circularity and Recycling Conclusions and Outlook

Appendix & Next Steps

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