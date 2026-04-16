Next Generation Electric Vehicles OEM Strategy Analysis Report 2026 Featuring VW, BMW, Ford, GM, Hyundai, Stellantis, Nio, Toyota, Vinfast, BYD, Mercedes-Benz, Tesla
Dublin, April 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OEM Strategies on Next Generation Electric Vehicles, Global, 2025-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The global electric vehicle (EV) market is undergoing a transformative shift driven by geopolitics, regulations, innovative business models, technology, net-zero targets, and evolving consumer preferences.
Supply chain security has been a major challenge in the global EV market, with persistent disruptions from semiconductor shortages, geopolitical instability, tariff changes, and rare earth metal scarcity. Automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the globe are revisiting their electrification targets, strategically navigating through global uncertainties and fragmented supply chains. OEMs are relentlessly working on developing mass-market EVs (an affordable range of EVs). Alternate battery chemistries, 800V architecture, and universal platforms will accelerate EV adoption in the coming years.
This analysis examines current trends, key partnerships in the ecosystem, investment patterns, powertrain strategies, and potential EV launches. It examines the key factors driving and restraining growth and identifies the opportunities emerging from the developments in this market. The study also highlights platform, technology, circularity, and sustainability strategies of global automotive companies as they develop the next generation of EVs.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Universe in Electric Vehicle Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Global Expansions and Upgrades Growth Opportunity 2: Supply Chain Security Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Technologies
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Market
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis Growth Metrics Growth Drivers Growth Restraints Market Entry and Expansion
EVs on the Road Forecast, Global, 2025-2031
- EVs on the Road Forecast, Global
Trends in the Global EV Market
- Key Trends Global Production Optimization Integration of Electrification Value Chain and Supply Chain Diversification Modular and Universal Platforms Industry Convergence: EV Charging Infrastructure Green Energy Security Alternate Battery Chemistries The Rise of 800V EV Architecture
OEM Electrification Strategies, Global
- Powertrain Strategy OEMs: Current vs Future Model Estimates
BMW
- BMW Group: Electrification Strategy BMW Group: PHEV Models BMW Group: BEV Models
BYD
- BYD: Electrification Strategy BYD: PHEV Models BYD: BEV Models
Ford
- Ford: Electrification Strategy Ford: PHEV Models Ford: BEV Models
GM Group
- GM Group: Electrification Strategy GM Group: BEV Models
Hyundai Group
- Hyundai Group: Electrification Strategy Hyundai Group: PHEV Models Hyundai Group: BEV Models
Mercedes-Benz
- Mercedes-Benz: Electrification Strategy Mercedes-Benz: PHEV Models Mercedes-Benz: BEV Models
Nio Group
- Nio Group: Electrification Strategy Nio Group: BEV Models
Stellantis Group
- Stellantis Group: Electrification Strategy Stellantis Group: Transformation Strategy Stellantis Group: PHEV Models Stellantis Group: BEV Models
Tesla
- Tesla: Electrification Strategy Tesla: BEV Models
Toyota Group
- Toyota Group: Electrification Strategy Toyota Group: PHEV Models Toyota Group: BEV Models
VinFast
- VinFast: Electrification Strategy VinFast: BEV Models
VW Group
- VW Group: Electrification Strategy VW Group: PHEV Models VW Group: BEV Models
OEM Battery Strategy, Global
- Battery Strategy
OEM Net-Zero and Renewable Energy Strategies, Global
- Net-Zero Targets and RE 100
OEM Battery Recycling Strategies, Global
- Battery Strategy Circularity and Recycling Conclusions and Outlook
Appendix & Next Steps
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