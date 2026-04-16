Lucknow Slum Fire: Grief-Stricken Residents Recount Horror, Loss, And Despair

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, April 16 (IANS) A day after a massive fire swept through the Vikas Nagar slum cluster in Lucknow, devastated residents recounted the horror they witnessed, as they stood amid the charred remains of their homes, saying years of savings, belongings and dreams were reduced to ashes within minutes.

The blaze, which erupted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, spread rapidly across the densely packed huts, leaving dozens of families homeless. By Thursday morning, the charred remains of the settlement told a grim story of loss - not just of lives, but of years of savings, belongings, and hopes.

Residents said they had little time to react as flames engulfed the area with alarming speed.

"I don't know how the fire started, but it broke out around 4 p.m. It spread so fast that we just ran with our children to save them. There has been a huge loss. Everything is destroyed," said a local resident, standing amid the rubble.

"My daughter had recently gotten engaged. All her jewellery got burnt, and her clothes are gone. Even the money we had saved - around Rs 50,000 kept by my daughter-in-law - everything is gone. We had slowly saved it over time. Nothing is left now," she added.

Another resident said the tragedy struck when the family was away making preparations for a wedding. "We had gone out to get items for a wedding. During that time, we received a call that a fire had broken out. We rushed back quickly, but by then everything was gone. Nothing has been saved. We have nothing left," the resident said.

Officials confirmed that two minor girls - an infant and a toddler - lost their lives in the incident. Their bodies were recovered during search operations and handed over to the family after due procedures.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos and panic as thick smoke billowed into the sky and flames leapt from one hut to another, fuelled by strong winds and highly combustible materials used in the structures.

Many residents said they could only focus on saving their children as the fire intensified, leaving behind all their possessions. Utensils, clothes, documents, and cash savings were reduced to ashes within moments.

The incident has left the community in deep shock, with families struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss. Several people spent the night in the open, guarding whatever little remained of their belongings.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, while rescue and relief operations continue at the site. Officials said efforts are underway to provide assistance to the affected families as they begin the difficult task of rebuilding their lives.